By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged voters in Abia State and the South-East to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in the January 16, 2027 presidential election, saying the President has earned the support of Ndigbo through his appointments and development initiatives in the region.

Kalu made the appeal on Monday during the inauguration of the Abia State chapter of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, where the movement’s Grand Patron, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, donated 25 vehicles and other campaign materials.

The Deputy Speaker listed the establishment of the South-East Development Commission and the appointment of several indigenous people of the region into strategic positions as evidence of Tinubu’s commitment to the South-East.

He cited the appointment of Senator Dave Umahi as Minister of Works, Bianca Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and other South-East indigenes into key federal positions.

According to him, the appointments, alongside the emergence of an indigene of the region as Deputy Speaker, should counter claims that the Tinubu administration has not benefited the South-East.

Kalu also rejected calls for a single-term Igbo presidency, urging APC members and supporters to communicate the achievements of the current administration to voters.

He said: “When people ask you, what has he done for us, this is the list I’m giving to you. And the man standing here is his own son, Benjamin Okezie Kalu. This man is the same president. Before he became president, he supported me to remain in the House of Representatives. When he became president, he supported me to be the Deputy Speaker. Today, your brother is the Deputy Speaker.”

Kalu commended Tompolo for extending the campaign across the country, describing his mobilisation strategy as impactful.

Earlier, Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services, who represented Tompolo, announced the donation of 25 vehicles fitted with speakers, amplifiers, generators and microphones to support the campaign.

He said the vehicles would be deployed to mobilise voters for Tinubu’s re-election and the election of other APC candidates.

Pondi said the movement had inaugurated chapters in 31 states and provided them with resources to take the President’s message to voters at the grassroots.

He urged Abia residents to vote for APC candidates at all levels, arguing that the state would benefit from aligning with the party at the centre.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of the movement, Comrade Sunday Asuku, said Tinubu’s economic reforms had increased resources available to state governments to pay salaries, pensions and execute development projects.

He urged members to intensify grassroots mobilisation through door-to-door campaigns across communities in the state.