Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has urged the Igbo people of the South-East to look beyond political sentiments and embrace strategic alliances across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kalu said the political strategy that would advance the interests of the South-East was for the Igbo to build partnerships with other regions rather than isolate themselves.

He made the call on Thursday while addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally in Awka, Anambra State.

The Deputy Speaker, who is also Deputy Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (South), said the success of the Igbo in business and commerce after the civil war was largely attributable to hard work and strategic thinking.

He regretted that the same strategic approach had not been sufficiently applied to their political engagements.

He said: “After the war, it took a lot of hard work and strategy. See where we are standing today in the comity of States in this nation. It is because we were not sentimental. We were strategic in our business thinking.

“But what we have lost in politics is the ability to think strategically. We have brought sentiment in our political thinking.”

Kalu commended Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for aligning with progressive political leaders, saying cooperation among such leaders was necessary to advance the interests of the Igbo.

“People like Governor Soludo is standing today, joining shoulder to shoulder with some of us who have seen that the progressive people need to work together if we are going to push the Igbo nation to the centre stage. We are going to be successful but not through sentiment but through strategy,” he said.

Explaining the political strategy, Kalu urged the Igbo to build relationships across the country and avoid political isolation.

“And you know what that strategy is? It is to shake hands across the nation. The clock is ticking. And while the clock is saying at the moment is that the Igbos will not stand alone. The only way we can stand with others is to make sure we join the moving train,” he added.

The Deputy Speaker argued that the policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration had produced gains in the education sector, citing improved conditions for lecturers, increased salaries and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He said NELFUND had helped indigent students access higher education instead of remaining at home because of financial constraints.

Kalu also said the South-East was benefiting from the administration’s policies, particularly the establishment of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

“We are benefiting from the policies of this administration. It is about time we joined hands with Mr. President who means well for Ndi Igbo. On South East Development Commission, we will not stop thanking the President. It is helping,” he said.

He urged the people of the South-East to vote massively for Tinubu in 2027, describing political partnership with the President as important to the development of the region and the country.