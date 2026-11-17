By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Benjamin Kalu, has assured President Bola Tinubu that the South-East will deliver 75 per cent of its votes to him in the January 16, 2027 presidential election, insisting that the President should not have to negotiate for 25 per cent support in the zone.

Kalu gave the assurance during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Abia State, where he said party members were mobilising voters across communities to secure Tinubu’s re-election.

He said the APC was going from house to house and village to village to canvass support for the President, adding that the party was determined to demonstrate its electoral strength in the state.

According to him, Tinubu has attracted several infrastructural interventions and political appointments to the South-East and would do more if re-elected.

Kalu said: “Mr President, the numbers you have in Abia will give you the votes you are looking for. Nobody should convert you to a beggar of 25 per cent.

“We have about 12.3 million voters in Abia State. We have millions of members of APC. We have told ourselves that each person will bring 10 people, 10 voters to vote for you. And that will give us 1,620,000 and more votes for you.

“That is about 75 per cent of the votes registered voters in Abia State. Mr President, let nobody deceive you that he is working to get 25 per cent for you in Abia.”

The Deputy Speaker also disclosed that supporters had assembled 100 branded vehicles for distribution across the state as part of the campaign mobilisation.

He said the January 16 election would provide an opportunity for the people of Abia to demonstrate their appreciation for Tinubu’s interventions.

Kalu dismissed suggestions that the APC lacked a significant presence in Abia, pointing to the turnout at the rally as evidence of the party’s support base.

“We are not sleeping. We are going from house to house. We are going from village to village. We are going from community to community. We are not playing our politics in Abuja,” he said.

The APC governorship candidate in Abia State, Chief Eric Opah, also expressed confidence in the party’s growing support base, assuring that its members were committed to Tinubu’s re-election.

Similarly, party stakeholders from the three senatorial districts — Chief Emeka Stanley of Abia South, Hon. Cosmas Ndukwe of Abia North and Chief Henry Ikoh of Abia Central — pledged their support for the President, citing his administration’s interventions in the South-East.

The Managing Director of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), Chief Mark Okoye, said Tinubu had demonstrated commitment to the development of the region through the establishment of the commission.

Earlier, the Abia APC Chairman and state coordinator of the presidential campaign, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, declared that the state was an APC stronghold and pledged that it would deliver 90 per cent of its votes to Tinubu.

Chukwu, however, appealed to the President to appoint a minister from Abia State to the Federal Executive Council following the resignation of former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.