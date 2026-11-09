2027: I’ve no godfather but God — Makinde

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Presidential Candidate of Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Engr. Seyi Makinde, declared weekend he had no political godfather other than God, expressing confidence that divine backing and the support of Nigerians would propel him to victory in the 2027 presidential election.

Read Also: ADC to APC: Test your popularity at polls, stop using courts to block us

Makinde, who spoke at a church service organised by the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, Jos, Plateau State, yesterday, said Nigeria urgently needed a governance reset to address years of poor leadership, economic hardship and social challenges, particularly in the last three and a half years.

He said the need to change the country’s direction informed his RESET NIGERIA manifesto he presented to the church leadership, describing it as a blueprint for making life easier for citizens.

Makinde recalled how he defied the absence of political godfathers to become governor of Oyo State in 2019, expressing confidence that his presidential ambition would also be sustained by faith and popular support.

“When I said in Oyo State in 2018 that I would like to be governor, somebody asked me, ‘Governor of which Rotary District?’ I said governor of Oyo State, and they asked, ‘with no godfather; nobody in politics who can stand in for you?’ I responded by saying, well, I have God the Father. And I became the governor of Oyo State.

“This time around, we also have God the Father and that God will be merciful unto Nigeria and He will show us mercy in this country,” he said.

The APM candidate said his administration in Oyo State was guided by planning, transparency and accountability, noting that he developed successive development roadmaps covering his first and second terms, from 2019 to 2027.

He said the documents provided clear direction for his administration and helped ensured that promises made to the people were translated into concrete actions.

Makinde said he had adopted a similar approach in preparing for the presidency, with the RESET NIGERIA agenda built around four pillars: security, the economy, education and the socio-political space.

Presenting the manifesto, he challenged Nigerians to hold him accountable for the commitments contained in the document.

“I want Nigerians to be able to hold me accountable, not just through promises but through documented commitments. Everything is written down in black and white, and I am prepared to be held accountable for everything contained in this document,” he said.

He also urged Nigerians, particularly Christians, to participate actively in politics and prepare to exercise their democratic rights in the 2027 general election.

“Please, get ready and participate. History is about to happen again,” he urged.

Responding, COCIN President, Rev. Dr. Amos Musa Mohzo, drew Makinde’s attention to the country’s worsening insecurity and economic hardship, highlighting the challenges confronting Nigerians.

While praying for the APM candidate, Mohzo encouraged him to continue his political journey, expressing confidence that God’s will would prevail in his destiny.

Makinde is in Jos ahead of the APM presidential campaign rally scheduled for Monday at Rayfield Park.

Vanguard News