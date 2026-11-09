2027: I’ve laid the foundation, my second term will be consolidation – Otti

Gov Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, has said that the achievements recorded by his administration in the last three years represent only the foundation of his development agenda, assuring that the next four and a half years will focus on consolidating the gains and entrenching reforms across the state.

Otti, who stated this during the South-East Conference of Dominion City Global, held in Aba, assured residents that his administration is committed to taking the state to the next level of development.

Describing the achievements of his administration as a dress rehearsal, Otti said his government is determined to deepen ongoing reforms and deliver practical development outcomes that would have a lasting impact on the lives of the people.

He said, “What has happened here is what I call a dress rehearsal, to let people know that they haven’t seen anything yet. What we have built in the last three years is just the foundation.

“So, the next four and a half years, we will use them to consolidate. And when I say consolidation, I mean consolidation – changes that are irreversible.

“My administration is not interested in making unrealistic promises but in implementing practical policies and projects capable of transforming the state.”

He disclosed that his government is working towards ensuring a constant electricity supply across the state.

According to him, the move would enable Abia to strengthen its electricity regulatory framework, support power generation and distribution capacity, and facilitate the distribution of excess electricity to other parts of the state.

The governor also noted that his administration had instituted a monthly media chat to ensure that residents are adequately informed about government activities, policies and achievements.

Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to fairness, equity and merit in governance, declaring that there is no state-of-origin discrimination in Abia, as everyone living in the state is regarded as an Abian and treated equally.

He charged Christians to demonstrate their faith through practical actions, adding that meaningful progress requires commitment, hard work and personal responsibility, as people should not expect miracles without making the necessary efforts.

The governor congratulated the leadership of Dominion City Global on the conference and the construction of its massive facility in Aba, expressing admiration for the scale of the project and commending the church for its commitment to advancing the work of God.

Earlier, the president of Dominion City Church, Pastor David Ogbueli, commended the governor for demonstrating servant leadership and transforming the state through purposeful governance.