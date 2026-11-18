By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE—Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has led the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Jamilu Ishyaku Gwamna, and other party chieftains to the palace of the Bala Waja, His Highness Muhammad Danjuma Muhammad, in Talasse, Balanga Local Government Area, to seek royal blessings ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The visit, which formed part of the party’s campaign engagements across the state, also provided an opportunity for the governor to highlight his administration’s achievements and ongoing development projects in Balanga.

Addressing the traditional ruler, community leaders and other stakeholders, Yahaya said the decision to begin the campaign engagements in Balanga was deliberate, describing the area as home and acknowledging its longstanding relationship with his administration.

He said the visit reflected his administration’s recognition of the traditional institution’s importance in governance and its commitment to seeking royal counsel and blessings while accounting for its stewardship.

The governor recalled the support Balanga residents gave the APC in previous elections, saying his administration had reciprocated their confidence through investments in infrastructure and social development.

He listed the construction of roads linking Balanga North and South, interventions in education, healthcare, water supply and other critical sectors as some of the projects executed to improve living conditions in the area.

Yahaya particularly highlighted the restoration of electricity to Balanga after 17 years without public power supply, describing the intervention as a major achievement that had revived economic and social activities in the community.

He said the electricity initiative was being extended to other communities, including Gelengu, Kaltungo, Kumo, Bajoga and Dukku, adding that 62 communities had been identified for the state’s mini-grid electricity programme.

The governor also listed the establishment of Local Council Development Areas, construction and rehabilitation of schools, healthcare facilities and water infrastructure among his administration’s development interventions.

On agriculture, he highlighted ongoing dam and irrigation projects, expressing optimism that the investments would boost food production, create employment and improve the economic fortunes of rural communities.

He further disclosed that the State Executive Council had approved the construction of the Dalawaja-Walalunguda Road, linking Gombe State with neighbouring Adamawa State, as well as the Degri-Sikam Road.

According to him, the projects would improve rural connectivity, facilitate the transportation of agricultural produce and open up communities to greater economic opportunities.

On the national economy, Yahaya acknowledged the contributions of successive administrations to Nigeria’s development but defended the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, describing them as difficult but necessary steps towards sustainable growth.

He urged Balanga residents to support continuity in governance, arguing that sustained policies and commitment were necessary to maximise the benefits of investments in electricity, agriculture, irrigation and infrastructure.

Addressing the issue of political succession, the governor expressed confidence in Gwamna’s ability to sustain and consolidate the development foundation established by his administration.

In his remarks, Gwamna assured the people that, if elected governor, he would build on Yahaya’s achievements, complete ongoing projects, maintain existing infrastructure and introduce additional development initiatives to improve residents’ welfare.

He described the governor’s development record in Balanga as remarkable, saying the gains recorded under the present administration should not be allowed to suffer a setback.

Gwamna pledged to prioritise continuity, accountability and effective service delivery, ensuring that ongoing investments translated into tangible improvements in the lives of residents.

Responding, the Bala Waja, His Highness Muhammad Danjuma Muhammad, thanked Yahaya for choosing Balanga as the starting point of the APC’s campaign engagements following the formal flag-off of the party’s campaign activities.

The traditional ruler recalled the community’s longstanding relationship with the governor and commended his administration for what he described as significant development interventions across the area.

He particularly praised the ongoing dam and irrigation project, recalling that it was among the major promises Yahaya made to the community during his electioneering campaign.

The monarch said several other development initiatives had also been executed in the area, expressing optimism that the completion of the dam, irrigation canals and associated infrastructure would transform agricultural activities and improve livelihoods.

He added that the projects could position Balanga as a major contributor to food production in Gombe State.

The Bala Waja also welcomed the approval of additional road projects, particularly those connecting rural communities and extending access towards Adamawa State, noting that contractors had commenced mobilisation to the project sites.

He expressed confidence in Yahaya’s political leadership and the APC candidates, saying support for the party at the polls would reflect appreciation for the development interventions delivered to the communities.

The monarch also expressed optimism that Gwamna, if elected, would sustain and expand the outgoing administration’s development legacy.

He called for continuity, peace and cooperation among the government, traditional institutions and residents to advance the development of Gombe State.