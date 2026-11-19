By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

KALTUNGO — Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has led the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign train through the four wards in Kaltungo West constituency, with party leaders expressing confidence in the party’s victory in the 2027 general elections.

Thousands of party supporters, faithful and residents turned out to welcome the governor and other APC chieftains during the campaign rallies, which covered Kaltungo East, Kaltungo West, Toungo and Ture wards.

The rallies attracted large crowds of men, women and youths, with social and commercial activities temporarily disrupted as residents gathered to receive the campaign train.

The campaign provided an opportunity for APC candidates and leaders to highlight the achievements of the Inuwa Yahaya administration, showcase ongoing development projects and solicit support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Addressing supporters, Yahaya said his administration had demonstrated its commitment to improving the living conditions of residents through development projects across Kaltungo Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

He said the APC-led administration remained committed to people-oriented governance, infrastructure development and the provision of essential services.

The governor urged residents, particularly youths, to mobilise for the elections and vote for President Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates, stressing the need for continuity and consolidation of achievements at the federal and state levels.

The APC governorship candidate, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, described Kaltungo as a strategic constituency in the political development of Gombe State.

He urged residents to sustain their confidence in the APC and support its candidates before, during and after the elections.

Similarly, the APC senatorial candidate for Gombe South, Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara, said the administrations of Tinubu and Yahaya had initiated and executed projects with significant impacts across the senatorial district.

Damara appealed to the electorate to reciprocate the efforts of both administrations by voting for the APC, arguing that continued support would create opportunities for more development interventions.

The APC candidate for Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency, Hon. Binta Bello, commended Yahaya for facilitating the establishment of federal institutions in Kaltungo and implementing projects aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of residents.

She urged the electorate to support all APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Also speaking, the APC candidate for Kaltungo East State Constituency, Gabriel Galadima, described Yahaya as a worthy ambassador of Kaltungo, saying the administration’s development interventions demonstrated its commitment to the area’s growth.

Earlier, the Chairman of Kaltungo Local Government Area, Hon. Silas Paris, commended the governor for attracting federal government presence to the area and facilitating improvements in infrastructure, education and healthcare delivery.

Paris assured the governor and the APC governorship candidate of the council’s readiness to mobilise support for the party, expressing confidence in its electoral prospects.

Former Senator Joshua Lidani and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ambassador Moses Kyari Bolda, also expressed optimism about the APC’s chances in the 2027 elections.

They described the reception accorded the campaign train as evidence of the party’s acceptance in the constituency and pledged continued support for the governor and other party leaders.