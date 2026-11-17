INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned against any form of harassment, intimidation or physical attack on its leadership, staff members or ad hoc workers by political supporters.

INEC ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‍‍‍‌‌‌⁠‍⁠‌​Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Peace and Security Conference.

Amupitan, represented by INEC National Commissioner, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, described election officials as public servants discharging a sacred constitutional duty.

He warned that assaulting or threatening them constitutes a direct assault on the Nigerian state and would be met with decisive legal consequences.

Amupiatan also condemned the widespread incidents of political violence, intimidation and attacks on campaign convoys and party supporters recorded in some parts of the country in recent weeks.

According to him, democracy can not flourish in an atmosphere of fear and bloodshed.

“Let me issue a clear and unambiguous warning to all political actors, sponsors and their foot soldiers:

“The law will take its full course and security agencies working alongside the commission will go after the promoters and perpetrators of violent campaigns without fear or favour.

“Equally, I must sound a stern warning against any form of harassment, intimidation or physical attack directed at the leadership, staff or ad hoc workers of INEC by supporters of any political party—whether within Nigeria or abroad.

“Election officials are public servants discharging a sacred constitutional duty; assaulting or threatening them is an assault on the Nigerian state and will be met with decisive legal consequences,’’ he said.

Amupitan reminded political parties and candidates of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, noting that sections 96 and 97 prohibit abusive language, private thugs and use of force to intimidate voters.

He said that the Act raised financial penalties five-fold, imposing fines of up to five million Naira or 12 months imprisonment on individuals and up to 10 million Naira on political parties for initial breaches.

The INEC chairman added that under Section 148, INEC was statutorily empowered to prosecute electoral offenders directly upon receiving case files from the police.

On physical security and logistics, Amupitan said that the commission was leveraging the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to secure the electoral terrain against insurgency, banditry and communal tensions.

To tackle digital misinformation on elections, he said that INEC had established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Division within its ICT Department.

He said that the department was established to monitor database anomalies, verify digital assets and counter deepfakes, synthetic broadcasts and Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI).

Amupitan, while reiterating INEC’s absolute institutional neutrality ahead of the January and February 2027 general elections, pledged that the commission had no preferred party or candidate.

“My personal and constitutional loyalty belongs solely to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2026 and the sovereign will of the Nigerian voter,” he stated.