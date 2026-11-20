By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta State will conduct a mock accreditation and result upload exercise in 598 polling units across the state’s 25 local government areas on November 28 as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sir Etekamba Udo Umoren, disclosed this during a press briefing in Asaba, explaining that two polling units would be selected from each registration area in the state for the exercise.

He said the arrangement was designed to ensure broad geographical coverage and enable the commission to assess its election-day operations at the grassroots level.

According to him, the exercise would provide an opportunity to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) under different environmental conditions and identify technical challenges that might require attention before the 2027 elections.

Umoren said: “The Commission is using 598 Polling Units across the 25 LGAs, two Polling Units per Registration Area in Delta State will be selected and utilised for the exercise.

“This arrangement is intended to ensure that the Mock Accreditation and Result Upload covers a broad geographical spread of the State while providing an opportunity to assess Election-day operations at the grassroots level.”

He announced that the selected polling units would open at 7.30am, with accreditation commencing at 8am and ending at 2.30pm.

The REC stressed that the exercise was strictly a simulation of electoral processes and not an actual election, adding that no winners or losers would be declared.

He explained that, beyond testing BVAS, the commission would use the exercise to evaluate the preparedness of its personnel, logistics and deployment arrangements, including transportation and timely delivery of election materials to the selected polling units.

According to him, officials would also be assessed on their knowledge of polling procedures, voter accreditation, voting, counting and result management.

On stakeholder participation, Umoren urged political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations, community leaders and residents to support the exercise and ensure its peaceful conduct.

He particularly appealed to the media to report the exercise accurately and responsibly to prevent misconceptions about its purpose.

“The media is particularly encouraged to report the exercise accurately and responsibly, helping to inform the public that the exercise is a test of electoral processes and not an actual election,” he said.

Umoren added that feedback from election officials, observers, stakeholders and technical personnel would be analysed to identify operational strengths, weaknesses and areas requiring improvement.

He said any gaps identified in technology, personnel performance and logistics would be addressed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The REC urged residents of the selected communities to cooperate with INEC officials, reaffirming the commission’s commitment to conducting credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections.