INEC officials and the monarch

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue State, Mallam Aminu Idris, has called on traditional rulers in the state to promote a peaceful and secure environment before and during the 2027 general elections.

Idris made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Tor Tiv and Chairman of the Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Orcivirigh Prof. James Ayatse, on Friday, November 20, 2026, as part of the Commission’s stakeholder engagement ahead of the elections.

The REC also solicited the support of the traditional institution in encouraging eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and strengthening collaboration with INEC to ensure successful conduct of the forthcoming polls.

According to a statement by the Public Affairs Officer of INEC in Benue State, Mrs. Peace Ogoyi, Idris described the visit as a vital step in the Commission’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

“He solicited the intervention and support of the royal father in three key areas: encouraging the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), promoting a peaceful and secure environment before and during the elections, and providing further support to the Commission through sustained collaboration.”

Responding, the Tor Tiv welcomed the REC and his delegation, expressing appreciation for the visit and acknowledging the important role of traditional rulers in ensuring a conducive environment for electoral activities.

He noted that “traditional rulers, as fathers of the state, have a responsibility to receive electoral officials and ensure their safety and provision of a peaceful working environment.

Drawing from his experience in previous elections, including his service in various ad hoc capacities and as a State Returning Officer, Ayatse acknowledged the enormous responsibilities confronting the Commission.

He said the Traditional Council had consistently advocated peaceful political campaigns and a level playing field for all political parties.

The monarch further disclosed that traditional and religious leaders had organised prayers for peaceful elections and maintained constructive engagements with security agencies to strengthen peace and security across the state.

He assured the REC that the Council would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to identify and address electoral security flashpoints ahead of the elections.

On the credibility of the electoral process, the Tor Tiv emphasised the need for INEC to uphold the will of the people, urging the Commission’s personnel to discharge their duties with neutrality, fairness and professionalism.

He also pledged the continued support of the “Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers towards the successful conduct of the 2027 general elections.”

On PVC collection, Prof Ayatse called for “stronger collaboration between Electoral Officers and traditional and religious leaders to intensify public sensitisation and encourage eligible voters to obtain their cards.”

He suggested that announcements be made at markets, community gatherings and places of worship, alongside sustained media advocacy, to reach more eligible voters.

According to him, PVC collection and participation in elections are shared responsibilities that require the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

The Tor Tiv offered prayers for peaceful, successful and outstanding elections in the state.

The Benue INEC Administrative Secretary, Mr. Shikfu Bewaran, appreciated the monarch for the warm reception accorded the INEC delegation, describing the Tor Tiv as not only a father to the state but also a traditional ruler with practical experience and a deep understanding of the electoral process.