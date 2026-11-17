The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says independent election results tabulation must complement, not replace, its statutory collation process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at a stakeholder roundtable organised by Yiaga Africa to develop a Code of Conduct for Independent Election Results Tabulation.

Amupitan, represented by the commission’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Dr Bayo Boyode, said independent tabulation should promote transparency without creating competing centres of authority.

He said the credibility of elections depended not only on voting but also on the accuracy and transparency of vote counting, collation and declaration of results.

“The proposed Code of Conduct represents an opportunity to strengthen electoral transparency, promote responsible information management and reinforce public confidence in the integrity of election outcomes.

“Independent tabulation must not be presented as a substitute for the statutory collation process, nor should unofficial projections or privately aggregated figures be communicated as officially declared election results.

“The Commission’s position is clear: Independent verification should complement electoral accountability, not create competing centres of statutory authority,” he said.

Amupitan said INEC was strengthening the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and validation checks to improve the traceability of election results.

He, however, noted that technology alone could not guarantee credible elections without sound procedures and responsible conduct by political actors.

He urged participants to develop practical standards around six guiding principles, including methodological integrity, data security and safeguards against artificial intelligence-driven disinformation.

Also speaking, Chairman of Yiaga Africa’s Board, Dr Abdul Hussaini, said the roundtable was organised in response to growing interest in independent citizen-led election results tabulation.

He said differences in methodology and the potential misuse of artificial intelligence could undermine electoral integrity and national security if not properly regulated.

Hussaini said the proposed code would establish common standards for organisations involved in independent tabulation while recognising INEC as the sole statutory authority responsible for declaring election results.

In his keynote address, Chairman of the Editorial Board of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr Oluṣẹgun Adeniyi, called for a voluntary code addressing methodology, sampling, artificial intelligence and election-related violence.

In an address titled “Navigating the Promise, Perils and Politics of Independent Result Tabulation in 2027 Election”, Adeniyi said safeguards were necessary to protect ballot integrity and public confidence.

He urged organisations involved in independent tabulation to disclose their methodologies before election day, clearly label their findings, release results only after INEC’s announcement and verify information before sharing it.

Also, Director-General of the Inter-Party Advisory Council and National Chairman of the National Rescue Movement, Mr Chinedu Obi, said independent tabulation could help rebuild public confidence following concerns over the 2023 elections.

He, however, acknowledged INEC’s statutory authority to announce election results.

Obi expressed concern over election-related violence, citing a report of 126 deaths recorded across the country within 60 days of the general election.

He urged political stakeholders and Nigerians to reject violence and support peaceful elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that representatives of civil society organisations, development partners, the National Broadcasting Commission and political parties attended the roundtable.