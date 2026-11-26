Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila (left) with former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida during the visit

‎–As Abdulsalami says President has done good job, calls for peaceful election

‎‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

‎ABUJA – FORMER Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd), has reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections, saying he is pleased with the administration’s performance and wishing the President success in the 2027 elections.

‎‎This is as former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), also assessed Tinubu’s stewardship positively, saying, “So far, so good. I think the President has done a good job.”

‎‎Both former leaders spoke on Thursday when a presidential delegation, led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, visited them at their residences in Minna, the Niger State capital.

‎‎Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with Babangida, Gbajabiamila stated that the former Military President was impressed with Tinubu’s work and had reaffirmed his support for the President.

‎‎He said both Babangida and Abubakar had been supportive of the Tinubu administration, describing them as major figures in Nigeria’s history.

‎‎“These are two personalities that you cannot write the history of Nigeria without them occupying very major chapters in that history book,” Gbajabiamila said.

‎‎“He is very happy with what Mr President is doing. He is very happy with his work, and he continues to support him and wishes him all the very best and the best of luck in the forthcoming elections,” he added.

‎‎Abubakar, speaking on behalf of the National Peace Committee, urged Nigerians to prioritise peace ahead of the 2027 general elections.

‎‎“I want to pray for Nigeria so that we can have a peaceful election, because I keep saying, on behalf of the National Peace Committee, that we need peace in the country,” he said.

‎‎“Without peace, there will be no country, and if there is no country, there wouldn’t be an election. So, I am praying to our people that they should please give peace a chance so that we can have a peaceful election,” Abubakar added.

‎‎Gbajabiamila said Tinubu directed the visit after returning from Borno State on Wednesday, to ascertain the well-being of the former leaders and report back to him.

‎‎He said the President had wanted to maintain regular communication with the former leaders but had been constrained by official engagements, including campaign trips across the country.

‎‎Gbajabiamila also said Tinubu asked him to discuss other matters privately during the visit, but did not disclose the details.

‎‎The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said Abubakar thanked Tinubu for maintaining contact with the former leaders despite his campaign activities and the demands of governance.

‎‎“I want to thank him for this simple act of remembering us, despite the period of campaigning. He still remembers us, that we are still here in Minna,” he said.

‎He also appreciated the President for the support extended to him during his medical trip abroad.

‎‎“I want, through you, to thank Mr President for the support he has always shown to us, especially when I was going for my medicals. He sent me some support. I want to thank him for that,” Abubakar said.

‎‎He added that Tinubu had also asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to check on him during the BRICS meeting in India.

‎‎Abubakar said his health had improved considerably and that Babangida was also doing well.

‎‎“We are doing well, as you have observed. We are doing very well, and my health is improving greatly. My brother across the hill is also doing fine,” he said.

‎‎The delegation included the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman; former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Yusuf Tanko Sununu; and former Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali.

‎‎Others were Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; member representing Kuru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa; member representing Surulere I Federal Constituency, Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda; Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Dr Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart; and Director-General and Chief Negotiator of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN), Hon. Sanusi Rikiji.