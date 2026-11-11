2027: IGP Disu warns police against partisan politics

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has warned police officers against partisan political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that the Nigeria Police Force must remain neutral and loyal to the Constitution.

Disu gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing senior police officers, including Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, zonal Assistant Inspectors-General and Commissioners of Police, at the monthly meeting of the Goodluck Ebele Peacekeeping Centre.

He said the police had a responsibility to provide a safe and secure environment for all electoral participants, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The IGP warned that he would not tolerate any officer using the authority of the police to advance the interests of political parties, candidates or their sponsors.

He said officers found colluding with political actors, facilitating thuggery, compromising the electoral process or interfering with voters’ rights would face disciplinary action in accordance with the law.

“As we approach another important electoral period, I wish to emphasise that it is our responsibility to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all electoral participants, irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Every candidate, political party, supporter and eligible voter is entitled to equal protection under the law,” he said.

Disu directed Commissioners of Police to commence comprehensive preparations for election security in their respective commands.

He ordered the immediate cancellation of leave for officers and personnel assigned to election security duties, adding that Commissioners of Police and other senior officers must remain in their respective commands until the conclusion of the electoral process.

He said any travel outside their commands would require express approval from Force Headquarters.

The IGP also directed commands to verify their election security equipment, communication systems, operational vehicles and protective gear and report their readiness by the end of the week.

He instructed Commissioners of Police to establish direct coordination with the Independent National Electoral Commission, military, Department of State Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in their respective states.

According to him, the police remain the lead agency for election security and must demonstrate effective coordination with other security agencies.

He further directed every command to submit daily situation reports to Force Headquarters throughout the electoral period, with the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations coordinating the reports and briefing him every morning.

Disu said personnel must be adequately trained, supervised and equipped to discharge their responsibilities professionally, noting that the Force had embarked on election security training initiatives, including a recent nationwide exercise facilitated by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

“The Nigeria Police Force is not a tool for any politician, any party or any interest. If you allow yourself to be used, you will face the consequences alone,” he warned.

On security operations, the IGP disclosed that police personnel had arrested 218 suspects linked to banditry and terrorism, 85 suspected armed robbers, 129 suspects for murder and culpable homicide, 59 suspected kidnappers and 120 suspected cultists since the last conference.

He added that the police had rescued 95 kidnap victims, recovered 306 assorted firearms, 630 rounds of ammunition of various calibres and 116 stolen vehicles.

Despite the operational gains, Disu acknowledged that bandit attacks were continuing in some parts of the country, with affected communities facing threats to their safety and livelihoods.

He consequently directed Commissioners of Police in affected states to submit updated threat assessments and operational requirements to Force Headquarters within 72 hours.

He also ordered the intensification of intelligence-led operations and directed every command to maintain a standing operational plan for high-risk areas.

The IGP called for stronger community intelligence, urging police commands to engage traditional rulers, village heads, hunters’ associations and local vigilante groups in affected areas.

He also directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations to coordinate the immediate deployment of additional personnel, operational vehicles and air support to the worst-affected areas in consultation with the relevant commands.

On police accountability, Disu warned against corruption, extortion, abuse of authority, unlawful use of force and other forms of misconduct.

He directed every command to establish accessible and publicised complaints response mechanisms, adding that allegations of police misconduct must be documented, investigated and resolved within specified timelines.

He also urged senior officers to maintain regular and transparent engagements with journalists, particularly during the electoral period, when misinformation and fake news could undermine public confidence.

The IGP further directed Commissioners of Police to pay attention to the physical and psychological welfare of their personnel, including providing support systems for officers facing operational pressures.

He said a welfare audit would be conducted across commands to identify outstanding entitlements, accommodation gaps and other pressing needs, directing that the findings be submitted to his office within 30 days.

Disu also commended officers and men whose courage and professionalism had contributed to the achievements recorded by the Force.

He paid tribute to police personnel who had lost their lives in the line of duty since the last conference, describing their sacrifices as fundamental to the Force’s operational successes.

The IGP disclosed that he had directed the immediate clearance of outstanding death benefits and entitlements owed to families of fallen officers.

He also instructed Commissioners of Police to personally verify the status of pending cases involving the families of deceased personnel.

While appreciating President Bola Tinubu for his continued support for the police, Disu urged senior officers to return to their commands with renewed determination, stronger supervision and commitment to measurable results.

He said the police must ensure that every polling unit opened, every eligible voter was able to cast a ballot and every community facing security threats received adequate protection.

He added that every police officer must discharge his or her responsibilities with honour, professionalism and respect for the law.