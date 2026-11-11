2027: I’d have joined Rainbow Coalition if still in politics — Ladoja

Oba Rasidi Ladoja

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has said he would have joined the Rainbow Coalition if he were still active in partisan politics, but noted that his position as a traditional ruler requires him to remain politically neutral.

Ladoja said although he appreciated the political initiative behind the coalition, his traditional role demanded fairness, neutrality and equal treatment of all political tendencies, irrespective of party affiliations.

The monarch spoke on Wednesday when he received a delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee, led by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, at his palace in Ibadan.

The delegation, which included members of the party’s national leadership and its governorship candidate in Oyo State, Hazeem Gbolarumi, paid homage to the monarch and formally presented the candidate to him ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the visit, Ladoja said his political disposition would have been different if he were still actively involved in partisan politics.

“If I were still a politician, I would have joined the Rainbow Coalition. But now that I am a traditional ruler, my responsibility is different.

“I have to accommodate everybody, irrespective of the political party they belong to. I cannot take sides with any political party or candidate. My duty is to receive everybody, advise them and admonish them where necessary,” the monarch said.

He stressed that traditional rulers had important roles to play in sustaining democratic stability, particularly during electioneering periods, adding that their influence should be deployed towards promoting peaceful political engagement rather than deepening divisions.

The Olubadan also said Nigeria needed a trusted leader capable of commanding public confidence, inspiring national unity and providing purposeful leadership amid the country’s numerous challenges.

According to him, the country requires leadership anchored on credibility, integrity and the ability to earn the trust of the people.

He urged politicians to place national interest above personal ambitions and partisan considerations, stressing that the political process should be guided by responsibility and genuine commitment to national development.

Ladoja also appealed to political stakeholders to conduct themselves in ways that would preserve the peace and stability of the country as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

Earlier, Anyanwu said the PDP delegation’s visit was part of efforts to sustain the party’s relationship with traditional institutions and seek the monarch’s royal blessings and counsel ahead of the next general elections.

He reaffirmed the group’s recognition of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as the national leader of the PDP, insisting that its political direction remained firmly anchored on the Rainbow Coalition.

Anyanwu said the coalition was established to promote political cooperation and build a broader platform for addressing the country’s political and developmental challenges.

He declared that the PDP leadership aligned with the initiative would sustain its commitment to the coalition and work with like-minded political forces ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We remain committed to the Rainbow Coalition formed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“We recognise him as the national leader of our party, and we are committed to the political direction he has provided,” Anyanwu said.

The PDP national secretary also reaffirmed the group’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition, describing it as part of its political commitment ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

He said the party’s engagements with political stakeholders and traditional rulers were aimed at strengthening understanding, consolidating alliances and securing wider acceptance for its political direction.

Anyanwu added that the PDP would continue to engage relevant stakeholders across the country to strengthen its political structures and advance its interests ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the delegation to formally introduce Gbolarumi, the party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, to the Olubadan.

The delegation sought the monarch’s royal blessings, goodwill and fatherly guidance, expressing confidence in the party’s political aspirations in the state.