By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Adegboyega Adegoke, has dismissed speculation that he is planning to withdraw from the 2027 governorship race, declaring that he remains determined to contest and win the election.

Adegoke, who described himself as a committed contender, insisted that he would not step down for any candidate under any circumstances, saying his ambition was driven by his determination to implement his policy agenda, tagged SOLUTIONS, for the benefit of residents of the state.

The ADC candidate stated his position in a statement issued by his media team on Tuesday, describing reports of his planned withdrawal as unfounded, unfortunate and misleading.

He said he remained resolute in his ambition to become the next governor of Oyo State, stressing that he was not in the race as a placeholder for another candidate.

“Let me state unequivocally that I am not stepping down for anybody. I am in this race to win and become the next occupier of the Agodi Governor’s Office,” Adegoke said.

He added: “The rumour is unfounded, unfortunate and misleading. I have stated many times that I am not a placeholder. I am the Oyo State governorship candidate of our great party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the next Executive Governor of Oyo State, Insha Allah.”

Adegoke said his ambition was anchored on his determination to deliver on the promises contained in his SOLUTIONS agenda, which he said was designed to address the needs of the people and improve their welfare.

He urged his supporters across the state to remain steadfast and not allow the rumours to distract them from the campaign, assuring them of his commitment to the governorship contest.

The ADC candidate attributed the speculation to individuals who, according to him, were unsettled by his growing popularity and prospects at the polls.

He expressed confidence in his ambition, declaring that no individual or group could frustrate what he described as God’s plan for his emergence as the next governor of Oyo State.

“Nobody can stop the plan of God to make me the next Executive Governor of Oyo State,” he said.