By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has pledged not to politicise insecurity, poverty and economic development if elected president, promising to deploy his experience in governing Oyo State to address Nigeria’s challenges and create opportunities for millions of citizens.

Makinde challenged Nigerians dissatisfied with the state of the country to join him in resetting the nation, saying those benefiting from the present arrangement could maintain the status quo, but those grappling with hunger, insecurity and unemployment should embrace a new direction.

He spoke on Sunday during separate visits to the headquarters of Dunamis International Gospel Centre and NKST Church, both in Abuja, where he outlined his proposed national agenda and sought prayers and support for his political ambition.

At NKST Church, Makinde said his aspiration to serve at the national level was rooted in his personal experience of how government policies could transform lives, recalling how free education and employment opportunities helped shape his journey.

He said he received textbooks, notebooks and other learning materials free of charge when he started secondary school in Oyo State in 1981, before studying Electrical Engineering at the University of Lagos between 1985 and 1990 without paying tuition fees.

After completing his National Youth Service Corps programme at the Shell Petroleum Development Company in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, he secured employment before eventually establishing his own business.

“Nigeria happened to me positively. They did not tell me that you’re not from Rivers State. You cannot set up business here. You cannot live your dream.

“I left with a bag to Port Harcourt. I came back with a wife and three children.

“And finally, Nigeria happened to me because the people of Oyo State gave me the opportunity to serve them with no godfather but only God the Father. So I felt it was an opportunity to give back to Nigeria,” he said.

Outlining his proposed national reset, the governor identified the economy, security, education and the socio-political environment as its four major pillars.

“We should reset our economy so that our economy is expanded and we can take a lot more of our people out of poverty towards prosperity.

“We should reset our security architecture so that farmers can go to work, can go to their farms and can travel to our villages.

“And we need also to reset our educational system so that we create skills and knowledge that can earn decent living. And we also need to reset our socio-political environment,” he said.

To demonstrate his administration’s experience in tackling insecurity, Makinde recalled the abduction of teachers and students in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, saying the victims were eventually rescued after 56 days, although there were casualties.

He contrasted the outcome with a similar abduction in Borno State in May, where, according to him, the victims had yet to be rescued at the time of his address.

“We have a system that can be audited, that we can also tweak if the system is not working well. So we’re not coming empty-handed to say we will deal with the issue of insecurity. We have done it before and we can do it for Nigeria,” he said.

Addressing the security situation in Benue State, the governor acknowledged the challenges confronting the state and pledged that his administration would not exploit them for political advantage.

“We will not play politics with insecurity. We will not play politics with expansion of our economy and creating opportunities for our people.

“And for Benue State in particular, hold me accountable to ensure that our young professionals, school leavers will have something for them to do,” he said.

Makinde also cited the appointment of two Benue indigenes, Comrade Armstrong Ada and Comrade David Ferson, to sensitive positions in his campaign organisation as evidence of his commitment to an inclusive administration.

He identified Ada as Director of Youth Mobilisation and Marketing Director of the campaign organisation, while Ferson serves as Senior Special Assistant on Young Professionals.

The governor further urged Nigerians to support candidates for the National Assembly who would work with the president to implement his proposed reforms.

He identified Hon. Adams Ouma as his senatorial candidate in the FCT and Hon. Prince Yusuf Yahaya as his House of Representatives candidate for Gwagwalada Federal Constituency.

At Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Makinde urged Nigerians to take their spiritual lives seriously and pray for divine intervention in the country’s affairs, insisting that his request for prayers was not specifically for his emergence as president.

“I don’t even pray for me to be president of Nigeria, but pray that God’s will and God’s will alone be done,” he said.

At NKST Church, the Resident Pastor, Reverend Basil Orkpe, encouraged Makinde to remain focused on his ambition to serve the country, urging him not to be distracted by criticism or pressure to abandon his political project.

“As a congregation, we want to encourage you, sir, never to listen to or heed the cries of the crowd. Rather, keep your mind focused on one goal, the goal of salvaging this nation,” Orkpe said.

The pastor prayed for divine guidance, wisdom and strength for the governor, expressing hope that his ambition to reset Nigeria would be realised.