2027: I want to deliver Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in Lagos, says PDP’s Doherty

Adedeji Doherty

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Adedeji Doherty, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his National Leader, saying he is contesting against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to ensure that the President’s Renewed Hope agenda is properly implemented in the state.

Doherty stated this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, where he explained why he was seeking to become Lagos governor despite his support for Tinubu and his administration’s national agenda.

He said he supported Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda but disagreed with the way the APC-led government in Lagos State was implementing it.

According to him, the failure to translate the President’s vision into reality in Lagos had contributed to political tensions, including alleged thuggery and the destruction of campaign materials.

He said, “I am going against the APC governorship candidate in Lagos because they are not doing what they are supposed to do concerning the APC/Mr President’s agenda for the country.

“When you do not crystallise the dream that is being made by your boss, then definitely all these fallouts of thuggery, removing of banners, tearing of posters and things like that, definitely is what is going to happen because you are trying to cover up your inadequacies in government.”

The PDP candidate further described Tinubu as his National Leader, stressing that his support for the President and the Renewed Hope agenda did not extend to the way the agenda was being implemented in Lagos.

He said, “Basically, you know? I’m going to support what I support fully, what my National Leader is doing. I support fully the Renewed Hope agenda, which is the agenda for the entire country, but I do not support the agenda as it is being materialised and crystallised in Lagos State.”