2027: ‘I may leave government if we’re not performing’ — Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Vice-Presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, says he is prepared to resign if an Atiku Abubakar-led government fails to perform, making accountability a central part of the opposition ticket’s pitch to voters ahead of the 2027 election.

Amaechi made the comment in a recent interview with News Central TV, where he discussed the ADC’s plans and the record he would ask Nigerians to assess when deciding whether to support the party. The former Minister of Transportation said Atiku knew his character and predicted that Nigerians would hail the former Vice-President as a hero within the first year of an ADC government, if elected.

“I’m sure the presidential candidate (of the ADC) knows my character that if we’re not performing, I may likely leave government if we’re not performing,” Amaechi said.

Asked whether he meant he would be open to resigning as Vice-President if the Atiku-Amaechi ticket failed to perform, he replied authoritatively: “Yes, I’m not joking. But the way the situation is, and the way I know Atiku, our first year in office, he will be hailed as a hero.”

Amaechi also said Nigerians would regret not voting for Atiku sooner if he emerges President and when asked whether he would fulfil his promises, Amaechi challenged anyone who said he had made and failed to honour a promise to come forward. He also called on voters to assess his record in previous public offices, including as governor, minister and Speaker.

“Atiku will be hailed as a hero. Nigerians will regret not voting for him earlier before before this time,”

“Let any Nigerian who said I made a promise to him and I refuse to fulfil come forward. Any Nigerian, that’s one. Two, let this be a referendum on all of us, not just the current administration. Yes, all of us. Let it be a referendum. Go back and say Amaechi was once a governor. Amaechi was once a minister. Amaechi was once a speaker,” he said.

The former Rivers Governor further urged voters to judge his record against their own standards and withhold their votes if he did not meet them.

“Judge, assess all that I have done in this office. If I don’t meet your criteria, if I don’t meet what can convince you to vote for us, don’t vote for us,” Amaechi said.