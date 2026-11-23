Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

By Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru & Luminous Jannamike

LAGOS — AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, major opposition parties have pledged to present a common front to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The opposition parties that have indicated interest in the initiative include African Democratic Congress, ADC; Allied People’s Movement, APM; Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC; and Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Vanguard gathered that the parties are working in synergy with a view to presenting a common front to challenge the APC.

Recall that presidential candidates of opposition parties, including Atiku Abubakar of the ADC, Peter Obi of the NDC, and Seyi Makinde of the APM, were scheduled to meet today to sign a Covenant for Democratic Renewal.

However, they rescheduled their second summit to Monday, November 30, 2026, and agreed to suspend nationwide campaign activities on that day to enable party leaders and presidential candidates attend.

Atiku exploring ways to reach power-sharing arrangement — ADC source

Speaking on plans to present a common front, multiple sources close to the ADC presidential candidate told Vanguard that Atiku and the party were exploring ways to reach a power-sharing arrangement with other opposition parties.

One of the sources said: “The party and the candidate are exploring ways in which opposition can work together in multiple areas, including ensuring violence-free campaigns, free and fair elections, making sure that the APC does not exert pressure on state institutions to alter election results and, of course, the possibility of consolidating the opposition through a power-sharing arrangement.”

We’ll collaborate with progressive-minded parties, says NDC

On how opposition parties plan to present a common front, the National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Mr Osa Director, said the party supports opposition parties rallying around a single ticket.

Mr Director said: “We have always appreciated what the G100 and other patriots are doing.

“The NDC is willing to collaborate with any and all progressive-minded political party to rescue Nigeria from the suffocation of the ruling APC. Hence, we are presenting Nigerians with the best pair on the ballot, Obi/Kwankwaso ticket. Therefore, we are soliciting the support of all opposition parties to rally round the ticket.”

We’re on the same page, says SDP

Throwing his weight behind the initiative, the SDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, said the purpose of presenting a common front was to safeguard the country’s democracy.

Aiyenigba said: “The Coalition for Democracy (G100) is a direct response of concerned true democrats and patriots to the prevailing challenges of the times – threats, intimidation and harassment of opposition political parties, and the stifling of the democratic space.

“The Coalition is a convergence of national political opposition parties, convened essentially for the purpose of safeguarding our democracy, by building national consensus around the fundamental issues of enhancing the integrity of the 2027 elections, and by extension, the promotion of our true national interest.

“Members of the Coalition, consisting of the major opposition political parties, have been on the same page, over time, on the founding common objective in the course of the conversation and engagements amongst the constituent member parties.

“Beyond the core issue of throwing up a consensus presidential candidate, the stage is set for members to sign up for, and unveil on November 30, a broader framework and joint action towards securing the integrity of the outcome of the 2027 presidential election by ensuring that it is free, fair, and credible, thereby moving our nation towards democratic consolidation, peace and national stability that have become our collective national quests of the times.”

Political collaboration on course — ADP

The National Publicity Secretary of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, Dr Sani Dawop, when contacted said opposition political parties were working towards forming an alliance and presenting a common front against the APC in the 2027 general elections.

According to him, opposition parties had recognised the need for cooperation and political collaboration to challenge the ruling party.

He also assured Nigerians that discussions were ongoing and that a final decision would be announced at the appropriate time.

Dawop said: “Of course the opposition is very clear on the need to cooperate, form an alliance and to have a coalition against the APC.

“We know the importance of all these partnerships and all these collaborations. The opposition political parties are working on that. I’m also very surprised that even the APC is working on a coalition. They have already got Governor Charles Soludo of APGA, Nyesom Wike of PDP and Ademola Adeleke of Accord Party to form their coalition so that they can also face other political parties.

“I can tell you that the details of our strategy are not something to be released in the media. But I want to assure you that the opposition parties are working towards presenting a common front because we have realized that the cancer of the ruling party in Nigeria is deep and we have to go deep to operate.

“We are not resting; we are working very hard, we are talking to one another and by the grace of God, at the appropriate time, we shall let Nigerians know the final decision on this. “The coming together of the opposition is not just to wrest power, but it is to rescue Nigeria from the hands of a APC administration.

“The interest of Nigeria and Nigerians is at stake. People are finding it hard and difficult to survive the cost of living.

“I also want to say that the opposition is taking advantage of the poor performance of many of the APC governors and that is why, when they mount the rostrum to campaign, they are still making promises.

“Promises should be for somebody who is aspiring, who has not been given an opportunity for the first time; he can make promises, and Nigerians can trust him on that.

“I can tell you that the opposition parties are talking and it is very important that this happens.

“Nigerians are tired and they are fed up with the ruling party; they will take a decision and they will reveal everything at the ballot box during the 2027 general elections.”

On its part, the Allied People’s Movement, APM, said opposition parties were exploring the possibility of presenting a common front and might settle for a single presidential candidate, with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, emerging as a likely option.

Speaking to Vanguard, the APM’s National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, said discussions were ongoing and expressed optimism that the meeting would have far-reaching implications for the 2027 elections.

Yusuf said: “We are on it. There will be a grand coalition meeting scheduled for November 30. This will have a lot of impact on the forthcoming general elections.

“The opposition parties will resolve to field one candidate, likely Engr. Seyi Makinde, because all odds favour him. From age, acceptance, performance, region and physical appearance, so we will get there.”

Vanguard News