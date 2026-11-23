By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has warned that conducting the 2027 general elections with a disputed voters’ register would amount to rigging, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of creating room for electoral manipulation by postponing its clean-up until after the polls.

The party said the decision could undermine confidence in the electoral process, warning that unresolved concerns over the register could compromise the credibility of the 2027 elections.

Responding to Vanguard’s enquiry on INEC’s decision, APM National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, described the postponement as another form of electoral manipulation and vowed that the party would resist any attempt to subvert the will of voters.

“That’s another form of rigging the 2027 elections. Going into an election with a controversial register is tantamount to rigging, just like we had the case of electronic voting and BVAS,” Yusuf said.

Citing the Kogi Central senatorial district election, Yusuf alleged that the experience showed how electoral outcomes could be manipulated in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“You remember in Kogi Central, election results were written by APC and the candidate declared as governor. I think that’s what they are going to adopt this time around,” he alleged.

He insisted that APM would not accept any attempt to compromise the electoral process, declaring that the party would join other opposition groups to resist interference with voters’ choices.

“APM will not succumb to INEC gimmicks. Any attempt to rig or tamper with the judgement of Nigerians in the forthcoming general elections will be resisted by not only APM, but opposition parties,” he said.

Yusuf urged INEC to put its electoral preparations in order, warning against any action capable of compromising the 2027 elections.

“INEC must do the needful by putting everything in order,” he added.