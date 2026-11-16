2027: Gwamna unveils manifesto, targets 100,000 jobs in Gombe

…Promises 110 Agricultural Clusters, 50,000 SME Support, 10,000 Affordable Homes

…Targets 400,000 Out-of-School Children, 90% Digital Literacy by 2031

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Gombe State, Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, has unveiled a seven-pillar development manifesto, promising to create 100,000 net new jobs, establish 110 agricultural clusters and support 50,000 small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) if elected governor in 2027.

Gwamna unveiled the manifesto, which he described as a covenant with the people of Gombe State, on Monday at the APC Square, Gombe, outlining an ambitious development agenda focused on economic transformation, human capital development, industrialisation, agriculture, technology and security.

The manifesto, tagged IMPACTS, covers seven key areas: infrastructure and essential services; manufacturing and industrialisation; people and human capital development; agriculture and rural transformation; commerce and trade; technology and digital inclusion; and security and environmental protection.

According to the APC candidate, each pillar contains specific commitments, measurable targets, implementation timelines and public accountability mechanisms to ensure that the proposed programmes translate into tangible benefits for residents.

He said his vision was to transform Gombe into Northern Nigeria’s leading agro-industrial and logistics hub, as well as a destination for conferences, tourism, hospitality and cultural activities, while positioning the state as a youth-driven centre for digital innovation.

Gwamna also promised to ensure that every child had access to quality education in a safe learning environment, while improving access to water, sanitation, drainage and erosion control.

Job creation and economic transformation

Outlining the economic targets, Gwamna said his administration would create 100,000 net new jobs within its proposed four-year tenure ending in 2031, alongside 50,000 indirect jobs in manufacturing and value chains.

He also pledged to generate 20,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across the livestock value chain, with sector-based reporting mechanisms to ensure accurate documentation and avoid double counting.

In agriculture, he promised to establish 110 agricultural clusters, facilitate the creation of 100 dairy cooperatives and support 50,000 SMEs to stimulate production, entrepreneurship and wealth creation.

The APC candidate further pledged to deliver or facilitate 10,000 affordable housing units or serviced residential plots.

He also promised to ensure that every ward in the state had at least two fully functional and adequately equipped primary healthcare facilities.

To promote transparency, Gwamna said his administration would introduce quarterly public performance scorecards to enable citizens to monitor the implementation of government programmes and commitments.

Education and human capital development

On education, the governorship candidate identified teacher recruitment, professional development, school infrastructure and the reintegration of out-of-school children as major priorities.

He promised to recruit 1,000 new teachers within the first two years and provide training opportunities for 10,000 existing teachers to improve teaching standards and learning outcomes.

He also pledged to return 100,000 out-of-school children to the education system annually, targeting 400,000 over four years.

He said the programme would operate with an annual reporting framework to distinguish newly enrolled children from those retained from previous years.

Within two to three years of assuming office, Gwamna promised to construct an additional mega secondary school in each of the state’s three senatorial districts, alongside a new mega college in each zone.

He said technical and vocational colleges would be revived to equip young people with practical skills, while digital literacy programmes would be introduced across primary and secondary schools.

The initiative, he said, was designed to achieve at least 90 per cent digital literacy across the state by 2031.

He further pledged to upgrade at least 60 per cent of public basic schools and ensure that a minimum of 10,000 teachers benefited from training, mentorship or certification programmes.

According to him, the initiative would cover at least 80 per cent of the verified 2027 basic education teaching workforce, with a target of improving numeracy outcomes by at least 35 per cent from the 2027 baseline.

The manifesto also provides for tertiary education scholarships for at least 10,000 students from indigent households and support for 3,000 bonded students pursuing critical professional courses.

Additionally, Gwamna promised to introduce school feeding programmes for at least 25,000 children from disadvantaged households and extend education, healthcare, skills acquisition, feeding and livelihood-related social protection interventions to at least 200,000 vulnerable households.

APC leaders rally support

Speaking at the event, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, represented by his Deputy, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, urged party members to complement prayers and political mobilisation with practical actions to secure victory for all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Jatau called on party faithful to intensify grassroots mobilisation and work collectively towards delivering the party at all levels, stressing the need to translate political support into electoral results.

Similarly, the APC State Chairman, Mohammed Dantata Ndu, charged party members to take responsibility for securing victory in their respective wards.

He urged them to mobilise voters and sustain the party’s political strength, arguing that the developmental achievements of the Inuwa Yahaya administration provided a basis for the APC to seek another mandate.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Gwamna Campaign Council, Sa’ad Hassan, challenged opposition governorship candidates not to copy the manifesto unveiled by the APC candidate.

Hassan described Gwamna’s development blueprint as a continuation of the achievements and policy direction of the Inuwa Yahaya administration, saying the candidate’s programme was designed to consolidate existing gains while introducing additional development initiatives.

He expressed confidence that the manifesto would provide a framework for sustaining development and accelerating economic transformation in Gombe State.