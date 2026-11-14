2027: Group mobilises support for Tinubu, Yayi, Abiodun, APC candidates

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A socio-development group in Ogun State, the IBD/Inumidun Squad, has commenced grassroots mobilisation for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the emergence of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as governor of Ogun State in the 2027 general elections.

The group also declared its support for Governor Dapo Abiodun and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging residents of the state to participate actively in the forthcoming elections and vote for the party’s candidates.

The convener of the group, Chief Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun, made the call at a mega rally helf in Abeokuta, which attracted members and supporters of the group, community leaders, political stakeholders and beneficiaries of his humanitarian interventions.

The rally, according to the organisers, was part of efforts to strengthen the APC’s grassroots support base and galvanise political mobilisation across the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the event, Egungbohun expressed delight at the turnout, describing it as an indication of the confidence reposed in his leadership and the group’s community-based activities.

“Standing here today at the historic Ake Palace and looking out at this sea of familiar, smiling faces, my heart is filled with profound gratitude and humility,” he said.

He maintained that the large turnout went beyond ordinary political mobilisation, describing it as a reflection of the relationship the organisation had built with communities through its humanitarian activities.

“The overwhelming turnout we are witnessing today goes beyond a mere political gathering; it is a clear demonstration of the genuine love our people have for our humanitarian efforts and, by extension, their confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola,” he stated.

Making a case for Tinubu’s re-election, the convener argued that a second term would enable the President to consolidate his administration’s economic reform programme and allow Nigerians to reap its anticipated benefits.

“We must look at the bigger picture of our nation’s economic journey. Securing a second term for President Tinubu is going to be of immense economic importance to the generality of Nigerians, as it ensures the continuity and full maturation of the bold reforms needed to stabilise and grow our economy,” Egungbohun said.

On the political future of Ogun State, he declared the group’s support for Senator Adeola’s anticipated governorship ambition, expressing optimism that his emergence as governor in 2027 would accelerate infrastructural development and human capital investment across the state.

He also described Adeola’s aspiration as an opportunity to address what he called the longstanding marginalisation of Ogun West Senatorial District, which has yet to produce a governor since the state’s creation.

“Similarly, taking Senator Yayi to Oke-Mosan in 2027 will consolidate infrastructural and human capital development across every corner of Ogun State and break the 50-year marginalisation jinx of Ogun West in particular,” he said.

Egungbohun urged APC members and supporters to extend the same level of commitment to other party candidates contesting for seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and Ogun State House of Assembly.

According to him, electoral victories across the various legislative constituencies would complement the party’s anticipated successes at the presidential and governorship levels.

“Voting for other APC candidates contesting for the senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly positions is a must for us because it is going to be a sure complement to the landslide victory for President Tinubu and Senator Adeola respectively,” he added.

The convener disclosed that the Abeokuta rally marked the beginning of a broader grassroots mobilisation campaign that would extend to communities and electoral wards across Ogun State.

He said the organisation intended to adopt a door-to-door and ward-by-ward approach to reach residents, encourage voter participation and strengthen support for the party ahead of the elections.

“Today’s mega rally in Abeokuta is only the beginning of a door-to-door, ward-by-ward mobilisation drive to ensure total victory in 2027,” he declared.

He urged members of the organisation and other supporters to return to their respective communities, sensitise residents on the importance of participating in the electoral process and ensure that their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) remained safe and available for use during the elections.

“I urge every member of the Inumidun Squad and every well-meaning citizen here today to go back to your wards, protect your Permanent Voter Cards and turn this massive love into decisive votes come 2027,” he said.

Egungbohun further described Senator Adeola as a politician whose political experience, grassroots connections and contributions to the APC had continued to attract support among party faithful.

He, however, stressed that unity, mutual respect and peaceful engagement were essential to achieving the party’s political objectives, urging members to put aside personal differences and work collectively towards their shared aspirations.

“Let us always remember that our greatest strength lies in our unity. We must continue to uphold the values of mutual respect, peace, understanding, constructive engagement and our ability to work together as one indivisible family,” he said.

The convener also called on participants to maintain discipline and conduct themselves peacefully in all political activities, regardless of their political interests or affiliations.

He emphasised that political enthusiasm must be accompanied by responsibility, mutual respect and respect for democratic principles, urging members to demonstrate these values in their words, actions and participation in the electoral process.

Political observers at the gathering attributed the organisation’s mobilisation capacity partly to Egungbohun’s humanitarian activities and sustained engagement with communities across Ogun State, noting that these relationships had helped strengthen his connection with grassroots supporters.