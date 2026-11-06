2027: Gombe APC names Sa’adu Hassan campaign DG

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has appointed Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan as Director-General of its 2027 campaign organisation and constituted various directorates ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The appointments, aimed at strengthening the party’s campaign machinery and electoral preparedness, cover key areas including strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, media, mobilisation and grassroots coordination.

According to a statement signed by the State APC Chairman, Mr Mohammed Dantata Ndus, on Thursday, the campaign structure comprises three Deputy Directors-General, a Secretary, a Deputy Secretary and directors overseeing various operational and strategic directorates.

The three Deputy Directors-General are Hon. Ismaila Mu’azu Hassan, representing Gombe Central; Hon. Umar Ahmed Sulaiman, Gombe North; and LD Farouk, Esq., Gombe South.

Mr Meshak Audu Lauco was appointed Secretary, while Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri will serve as Deputy Secretary.

In the financial and stakeholder engagement departments, Arc. Yunusa Yakubu was named Director of Finance; Alhaji Bala Magaji, the Magajin Garin Gombe, Director of Critical Stakeholder Engagement; and Engr. Aliyu Mohammed Kombat, Director of Support Groups Coordination.

Other appointments include Hon. Ahmed Yayari as Director of Traditional, Religious and Other Institutions; Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Kunuwal as Director of Parliamentary Engagement; and Malam Kabir Usman Kukandaka as Director of Contact and Mobilisation.

Hon. Mohammed A. Bello will head Planning, Research and Strategy, while Syvanus Tahir, SAN, was appointed Director of Legal Affairs. Hon. Yusuf Manu Swa will oversee Grassroots Engagement.

The party also appointed Rear Admiral Nuhu Bala Jiddere as Director of Security; Hajiya Aishatu M. B. Ahmad as Director of Welfare and Humanitarian Affairs; and Abdullahi Jalo (Castic) as Director of SMEs and Cooperatives Engagement.

In the media and communication sector, Ismaila Uba Misilli was named Director of Media and Publicity, while Sulaiman Musa Arzoo will coordinate Digital Media.

Similarly, Sa’adatu Sa’ad Mustapha (Alkyabbar Kaltungo) was appointed Director of Women Mobilisation; Mubarak Hamisu Barakbisa, Director of Youth and Students Mobilisation; Dr Ishiyaku Adamu, Director of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs); and Musa Habibu Bushasha, Director of Protocol and Logistics.

The newly constituted directorates are expected to provide strategic leadership and operational coordination for the APC’s 2027 electoral campaign across Gombe State.

They are also expected to strengthen the party’s engagement with stakeholders, consolidate its grassroots structures, coordinate support groups, expand women and youth participation, and sustain political mobilisation across the state’s 11 local government areas.

The appointments signal an early move by the ruling party to organise its campaign structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.