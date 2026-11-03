2027: Ex-minister Sambo endorses Tinubu for second term

President Tinubu

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — Former Minister of Transportation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging Nigerians to be patient with the administration’s economic reforms.

Sambo, who served as the Taraba State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 elections, made the endorsement while speaking with journalists at his country home in Jalingo.

The former minister acknowledged the economic difficulties and rising cost of living confronting Nigerians but argued that the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration were necessary to establish a foundation for sustainable economic growth.

He cautioned against abandoning the fiscal and structural reforms midway, saying their full implementation was important to the country’s economic recovery.

Sambo urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s re-election bid to enable him to consolidate the reform agenda.

He said: “We are not oblivious to the feedback from the common man and the general increase in cost of living. However, we believe that the sacrifices being made today are necessary for enduring economic and financial stability.

“Let us allow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu consolidate the path of economic recovery and growth with a second term in office. Nigerians can rest assured that it will get better. I firmly believe that the reforms, coupled with increased spending in infrastructure projects, will ultimately translate into long-term prosperity.”

The APC chieftain also called on political stakeholders and party members to improve public communication about government policies and explain their objectives and expected long-term benefits to ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, supporters of the administration must do more to communicate its policies in simple terms that citizens can understand.

“Undoubtedly, PBAT is working, but we need men and women who will translate the impact of his work into simple terms that the common man on the street can understand. It is high time all of us joined hands with President Tinubu to build our country,” he added.

Sambo also expressed confidence in the APC’s electoral prospects in 2027, predicting that the party would record significant victories across the country as the benefits of the administration’s infrastructure projects and economic policies become more evident.