2027: Ex-FCT Minister Jumoke Akinjide rallies support for Tinubu, Alli

Former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, has signaled her readiness to work for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election and Senator Sharafadeen Alli’s governorship ambition in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Her Special Assistant, Olatundun Gabriel, disclosed this in a statement announcing the former minister’s renewed political engagement under the banner of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Gabriel, a former Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, unveiled the slogan, “JUMOKE IS COMING — RENEWED HOPE 2027,” declaring that a fresh political journey had begun.

“We are pleased to announce that the journey to renewed service has begun,” he stated.

The declaration adds a new dimension to political realignments in Oyo State as the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to challenge the Allied People’s Movement (APM) for control of the Agodi Government House in 2027.

Akinjide, a former federal cabinet member with longstanding political ties in Oyo State, could bring her political network and experience into the emerging APC coalition.

“As we align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our Leader and Father, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and with the vision of our Gubernatorial Candidate, Distinguished Senator Sharafadeen Alli, we urge all supporters across Oyo State and beyond to remain steadfast, united, prayerful and focused,” Olatundun stated.

He thanked Akinjide’s political associates for their longstanding loyalty and goodwill, assuring them that further directives and engagements would follow.

Akinjide’s open identification with Tinubu and Alli signals a significant shift in her political alignment ahead of 2027.

The declaration, “JUMOKE IS COMING,” hints at the role the former minister intends to play in the unfolding contest for Oyo State’s political leadership.

Vanguard News