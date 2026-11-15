2027: Ex-FCT minister Akinjide backs Tinubu, Alli

President Bola Tinubu

Former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, has declared her support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and the governorship ambition of Senator Sharafadeen Alli in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Her Special Assistant, Olatundun Gabriel, announced the development in a statement, indicating the former minister’s renewed political engagement under the banner of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Gabriel, a former Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, also unveiled the slogan, “JUMOKE IS COMING — RENEWED HOPE 2027”, declaring the commencement of a fresh political engagement.

“We are pleased to announce that the journey to renewed service has begun,” he said.

He said Akinjide’s political engagement would align with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the governorship ambition of Alli, urging her supporters across Oyo State and beyond to remain united and committed.

“As we align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our Leader and Father, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and with the vision of our Gubernatorial Candidate, Distinguished Senator Sharafadeen Alli, we urge all supporters across Oyo State and beyond to remain steadfast, united, prayerful and focused,” Gabriel stated.

He also appreciated Akinjide’s political associates for their longstanding loyalty and support, assuring them that further directives and engagements would follow.

The declaration comes amid political realignments in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 elections, as the All Progressives Congress, APC, prepares to challenge the Allied People’s Movement, APM, for control of the state.

Akinjide, a former federal cabinet member with longstanding political connections in Oyo State, is expected to bring her political experience and network into the emerging APC mobilisation efforts.

Her declaration of support for Tinubu and Alli signals her involvement in the political contest ahead of the 2027 general elections.