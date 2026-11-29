The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seven days to disclose technical reports, cybersecurity audits and assessment findings on the reliability and security of its electoral technology ahead of the 2027 general elections.

SERAP made the demand in a Freedom of Information request dated November 28, 2026, addressed to INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, following the commission’s nationwide mock accreditation and result-upload exercise conducted on November 28.

The exercise, reportedly carried out in 17,676 polling units, was designed to test the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and the readiness of the electronic systems ahead of the 2027 elections.

The organisation said the exercise and INEC’s assessment of BVAS performance made it necessary for the commission to publish the technical evidence supporting its conclusions.

SERAP urged INEC to disclose the findings of the mock exercise, including identified technical weaknesses, corrective measures, voter participation and accreditation figures, as well as the implications of low turnout for assessing the readiness of the systems.

It also requested independent technical assessments, cybersecurity reviews, penetration tests and other audits of BVAS, IReV and related electronic results-management systems.

The organisation further called for the disclosure of safeguards against unauthorised access, interference or manipulation of electoral data and results, including records of security incidents, investigations and remedial measures.

In the request signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP said Nigerians had a right to understand the reliability and security of the technology that would be deployed for the elections.

“Nigerians are entitled to know whether INEC’s electoral technology is technically reliable and secure, can be independently verified, and is adequately protected against interference or manipulation,” the organisation said.

SERAP stressed that transparency and independent scrutiny were necessary to build public confidence in the electoral process, adding that technology should not introduce vulnerabilities that could undermine election credibility.

“Technology should strengthen public confidence in elections, not create new vulnerabilities or undermine the integrity and credibility of the electoral process,” it said.

The organisation noted that although digital technology could improve voter accreditation, facilitate the timely transmission of results and enable public verification, these benefits depended on rigorous testing, continuous improvement and effective security safeguards.

It also called on INEC to demonstrate that its systems could function effectively under practical election-day challenges, including network disruptions, power failures, heavy usage and equipment malfunctions.

According to SERAP, the credibility of electoral technology should not depend solely on assurances from INEC or its technology providers.

“The credibility of electoral technology cannot depend exclusively on assurances from INEC or the technology providers engaged by the Commission. There must be meaningful opportunities for independent technical scrutiny, testing and verification by suitably qualified experts and credible stakeholders,” it stated.

SERAP also expressed concern over any actual or suspected unauthorised access to or compromise of INEC’s servers, databases and electoral technology systems.

It said the commission should disclose whether such incidents had affected voter information, accreditation records or election results, and explain the measures taken to prevent a recurrence.

The organisation, however, acknowledged the need to protect sensitive security information, including passwords, usernames, server locations and IP addresses, but maintained that such concerns should not prevent meaningful transparency.

It urged INEC to adopt a balanced approach by releasing relevant audit reports, cybersecurity assessments, system access policies and disaster recovery plans while protecting sensitive technical information.

SERAP further cited provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, including Section 47 on the use of BVAS or other prescribed technological devices for voter verification and authentication, and Section 60 on the electronic transmission of polling-unit results to the IReV portal.

It also referenced Section 62, which provides for the compilation and maintenance of the National Electronic Register of Election Results.

The organisation said access to information was protected under regional and international human rights instruments, including Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and Articles 19 and 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

SERAP asked INEC to provide the requested information within seven days of receiving or publishing the letter, warning that it would consider legal action if the commission failed to comply.

The organisation said timely disclosure would allow Nigerians, civil society groups, independent experts and other stakeholders to assess the commission’s preparations and identify potential weaknesses ahead of the 2027 general elections.