By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain Olumide Akpata says the party believes its presidential candidate Peter Obi has a path to victory in 2027 and should be allowed to campaign without intimidation.

Akpata spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday while reacting to political violence in Edo State.

On Wednesday, the Edo State Police Command confirmed that gunmen opened fire on supporters gathered along Airport Road to welcome Obi to Benin City, leaving one person injured.

“Everyone is entitled to their own permutations. You know, everyone is entitled to their own back-of-the-envelope calculations regarding what the outcome will be, right? Which general goes to war without first counting the cost, as the good book says? So, for me personally, indeed, for those of us in the NDC, our permutations would seem to suggest that there is indeed a pathway,” Akpata said.

Questioning the APC’s confidence ahead of the election, the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association asked why the NDC was being prevented from campaigning if it had no prospect of winning.

“If you are that confident, why are your minions and why are those who are acting on your behalf making it difficult for the NDC to campaign? If you are that confident that there’s no pathway, why not leave us to what you consider to be our folly? Leave us alone. Let us continue to delude ourselves. Let us stay where we are. We are fine with that,” he said.

“But why come after us? Why attack my office? Why shoot Senator Omo-Agege? If you are so confident that there’s no pathway for us, let us be.”

Akpata also said the NDC received advance intelligence that armed individuals planned to infiltrate its town hall meeting.

“We got intel this morning that the plan was for some individuals to infiltrate our town hall meeting and come in with attire, with our old NDC caps and T-shirts, and then cause mayhem. Come in armed and cause mayhem,” he said.

He added that the warning was shared with security agencies after friends and family in Benin City also contacted him with concerns.

“I got the intel. Quite a number of other persons got it. A lot of my friends and family in Benin City who had received this information called me out of concern, understandably so. So we had to escalate. We had to send the information to the police. We had to send the information to the State Security Service and all of that,” he said.

According to Akpata, the planned disruption did not occur inside the town hall meeting. “At the town hall meeting, no such thing happened.”

The legal practitioner alleged that the party’s office was attacked after NDC members had left, and said the attack was intended to intimidate them into abandoning the campaign.

“They knew we had left the office. They were probably hoping that one of the staff there would get hit, and then we would be so scared that everybody would shrink into their own corner and be afraid to continue with this contest,” he said