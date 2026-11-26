PRP National Chairman, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

National Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has described President Bola Tinubu as the most beatable president, predicting that he would lose many states in 2027 if the election is free and fair.

Baba-Ahmed spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, saying Tinubu was surrounded by people who he believed were misinforming him about his chances.

“I don’t think there’s any president more beatable than Bola Tinubu. You just mentioned the fact that he is surrounded by people who are either misadvising him or misinforming him. It’s the same thing that is happening. They are telling him, ‘Oh, Mr President, you’ve already won this election.’”

He alleged that APC rallies did not reflect genuine support, claiming attendees were paid to attend.

“How did you see the people at the rally? In APC rallies, there is ‘Bamayi, Bamayi.’ They bring people in, they fill their pockets with money, and they take them to stay there,” he said.

Asked whether Tinubu would lose the election, Baba-Ahmed replied: “Yes. If the election is free and fair, he will lose many states.”

He said he hoped the election would be credible, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission to provide a level playing field and the judiciary to handle election disputes fairly.

“I’m hoping it will be, for the sake of the country, for the future of our children, and for the future of everything. And honestly, I’m hoping that INEC somewhere along the line will find the will and the ability to provide a level playing field, not to rig this election, and I’m hoping the judiciary, which traditionally sorts out anywhere between 60 and 70 per cent of the elections, will be fair,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also criticised what he described as the ruling party’s distribution of money and vehicles to people facing hardship, questioning why such resources were not used to address insecurity, infrastructure and the cost of living.