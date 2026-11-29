By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has condemned former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, over his reported suggestion that President Bola Tinubu should remain in office for another 10 years, warning that the proposition threatens Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

The council said the 1999 Constitution, as amended, allows a president to serve only two four-year terms, insisting that any attempt to extend Tinubu’s tenure beyond the prescribed limit would be unconstitutional.

In a statement in Abuja on Sunday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC described Akande’s reported proposition as dangerous and politically reckless, and challenged Tinubu to publicly clarify his position.

“There is no constitutional provision for a third term or any form of tenure elongation,” the council stated.

The ADC-PCC questioned why Akande, a former deputy governor and governor of Osun State, would support an idea it said contradicted the democratic principles under which he attained public office.

“It is brazenly arrogant, politically reckless and constitutionally indefensible for Chief Akande to canvass an additional ten years for President Tinubu, particularly at a time when Nigerians are grappling with unprecedented economic hardship, insecurity and deepening public dissatisfaction with the performance of the present administration,” the statement read.

The council said Akande’s longstanding political association with Tinubu and influence within the ruling establishment made the comment particularly concerning, warning that it should not be dismissed as ordinary political rhetoric.

It suggested that the proposition could be an attempt to test public opinion on extending presidential tenure beyond constitutional limits.

Recalling Nigeria’s history of resistance to attempts to prolong presidential tenure, the ADC-PCC cited the failed self-succession bid of the late General Sani Abacha and the widely rejected third-term agenda under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Chief Akande and President Tinubu must understand that Nigeria is not a monarchy, and the presidency is not the inheritance of any individual, political family or cabal,” the council declared.

Turning to the 2027 general election, the ADC-PCC said Nigerians would have the opportunity to vote out the APC administration, expressing confidence that the ruling party would lose power.

“The ADC will not accept a third term by proxy, tenure elongation by political suggestion or dictatorship by trial balloon,” it warned.

The council urged the National Assembly, judiciary, civil society organisations, traditional and religious leaders, and the media to speak out against any attempt to undermine constitutional term limits.

It also called on young Nigerians to remain vigilant and peaceful, insisting that the country’s democratic gains must not be sacrificed to personal political ambition.

In a direct challenge to Tinubu, the ADC-PCC demanded that the President publicly distance himself from Akande’s proposition and unequivocally reaffirm his commitment to the 1999 Constitution, as amended.