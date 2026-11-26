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Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, has expressed hope that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde would join the ruling All Progressives Congress and support Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, saying he would prefer the governor to align with them rather than former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Bwala warned that Makinde would betray Southern Nigeria if he backed Atiku in the 2027 presidential election, arguing that the presidency should remain in the South for eight years.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Bwala said he believed Makinde could eventually align with Tinubu, but expressed concern over the governor’s reported political dealings with Atiku.

“Seyi Makinde, I have a belief in me that at some point he would even join Asiwaju, but let’s assume he doesn’t. The people he’s leading are not stupid. Power needs to remain in the South for eight years,” he said.

Bwala said Makinde’s support for Atiku would amount to a betrayal of the South, given the region’s interest in retaining the presidency beyond Tinubu’s first term.

“If he is going to succumb to Atiku Abubakar, he’s betraying the people of the South,” he said.

Asked why he believed Makinde might support Atiku, the presidential aide claimed the arrangement had already been agreed to in principle, adding that events would confirm his assertion.

“It is already agreed in principle and you will see what I am saying,” Bwala said.

He also questioned Makinde’s chances if the governor decided to contest the presidency independently, arguing that he would struggle to defeat Tinubu in Oyo State.

Bwala warned that such a move could damage Makinde’s political future.

“That means his political career will be dead forever. Now, let’s assume he’s going to stand on his own to become president. How can Seyi defeat Asiwaju in Oyo State?” he said.

The presidential aide also ruled out the possibility of either Atiku or Peter Obi stepping down for the other ahead of the election, saying both politicians had strong commitments to their supporters.

Bwala said Obi’s supporters, particularly members of the Obidient Movement, expected him to contest the presidency, arguing that withdrawing for another candidate would amount to betraying their trust.

“Peter Obi is running, if you ask obedient members, they’ll say because they believe Obi himself must be the president of Nigeria. That is his legitimacy. If Peter Obi now stops running and goes to another person, he has betrayed the trust. He has betrayed the covenant,” he said.

He added that Obi was unlikely to step down for another candidate.

Bwala also dismissed reports that Atiku had agreed to withdraw his presidential ambition in favour of Obi, citing the former vice-president’s recent statement that he would not step down for anyone.

“Few days ago, you see the social media content creators were saying Atiku has agreed he’s going to step down for Peter Obi. But yesterday in the news I saw he says he’s not stepping down for anybody. How can you even imagine somebody in the status of Alhaji Abubakar stepping down for Peter Obi?” he said.