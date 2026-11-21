By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has described the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s decision to postpone the clean-up of the national voters’ register until after the 2027 general elections as a major failure.

The party said INEC had four years to prepare for the exercise.

However, ADC said the voters’ register is only one of several issues that will determine the credibility of the 2027 elections. They pointed to electronic transmission of results, result collation and compliance with the Electoral Act as other major areas of concern.

Speaking to Vanguard, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said INEC’s failure to clean up the register raised questions about its commitment to conducting credible elections.

“This shouldn’t have happened. INEC had four years to prepare and plan for this, and its failure to do so does not suggest that it is taking its responsibilities seriously, particularly the issue of maintaining a credible voters’ register,” he said.

Abdullahi, however, said the party would not make the outcome of the 2027 elections depend solely on whether INEC produced a credible voters’ register, noting that previous elections had been conducted despite imperfections in the register.

“We do not believe that the credibility of the 2027 general election rests solely on INEC’s ability to produce a credible voters’ register. It would have given everyone greater confidence if the commission had been able to do so, but we are not going to hinge the fate of the 2027 election on that single issue.”

He said the ADC was also concerned about how INEC would implement the Electoral Act, particularly the electronic transmission of results from polling units, the collation process and the duties of electoral officers regarding Forms EC8A and EC8E.

“There are other, more pertinent issues of concern to our party. These include compliance with the Electoral Act, the electronic transmission of results from polling units, the collation of results and the additional responsibilities assigned to electoral officers regarding Forms EC8A and EC8E.”

On the possible effect of the voters’ register on the elections, Abdullahi argued that strict compliance with the law, particularly provisions on voter accreditation, could reduce the impact of its shortcomings.

“If INEC complies with the Electoral Act, particularly regarding voter accreditation, the shortcomings in the voters’ register may not have as much impact. Problems arise when the commission fails to abide by its own rules and the provisions of the Electoral Act,” he said.

He said the ADC was studying possible weaknesses in the electoral process and making arrangements to ensure that its votes were protected.

“We know where the loopholes are, and that is why we continue to focus on them and ensure that we make adequate arrangements to protect our votes.”

Vanguard News