File: Rotimi Amaechi (left) and Atiku Abubakar.

The Deputy Director-General, Media and Communication of the African Democratic Congress, Dele Momodu, has described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi as politicians with the best experience in governance ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Momodu said the duo had the experience and capacity to tackle Nigeria’s challenges, expressing confidence that Atiku could revive moribund industries, including the Ajaokuta Steel Company, by engaging competent professionals.

He spoke in an interview on Trust TV on Thursday, while defending Atiku’s ability to deliver on his promises if elected president in 2027.

Momodu said he believed in Atiku’s leadership ability, citing his success in business and willingness to deploy expertise in addressing difficult national challenges.

“Nothing is impossible with the determination of a leader, and I know Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be a very different kind of leader, and that’s why he’s been able to run his own business successfully,” he said.

The ADC chieftain said Atiku’s promise to revamp the Ajaokuta Steel Company should not be interpreted as a plan to repeat past approaches, but as an opportunity to bring in professionals with the requisite expertise to restore the facility.

“If he tells you that he will revamp Ajaokuta, it does not mean that he will do it the way they did it decades ago. He will bring in the best expert,” Momodu said.

He cited the revival of Nigeria’s railway system under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari as an example of how leadership and competent personnel could transform infrastructure previously considered beyond recovery.

Momodu credited Amaechi, who served as Minister of Transportation under Buhari, with delivering railway projects that restored public confidence in train transportation across parts of the country.

“You can see even while President Buhari was in power, there was a man who was able to do and deliver so many projects, and that man is the Right Honourable Chibuke Rotimi Amaechi,” he said.

According to Momodu, Nigerians had previously lost hope in the railway system but became proud of the trains following the projects executed during Amaechi’s tenure.

“People gave up on our trains, that the railways will never function again in Nigeria. But you can see within a short time, we were all very proud to show off our trains as they moved in different parts of Nigeria,” he said.

He expressed optimism that a combination of Atiku’s experience and Amaechi’s record in infrastructure development would deliver better governance if they worked together in 2027.

“So the same thing will happen if you bring in Atiku Amaechi together in 2027. These guys have the best experience in governance,” Momodu added.