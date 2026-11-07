2027: Ebonyi youths march against political violence, intimidation

…demand peaceful campaigns, protection of opposition parties

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

A group under the aegis of Concerned Ebonyi Youth for Democracy has staged a peaceful road march in Ebonyi State to protest alleged political violence, harassment and intimidation of opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group condemned reported attacks and killings of opposition party members in parts of the state, insisting that all political parties must be allowed to campaign and exercise their democratic rights without fear.

Addressing participants during the march, Nollywood actor, Steve Rostick Eze, said the demonstration was aimed at promoting peaceful campaigns and elections while condemning attacks on opposition parties.

He urged youths to shun violence and mobilise voters to support candidates of their choice without fear, favour or intimidation.

Eze also called on security agencies to provide adequate protection for all political parties and ensure compliance with electoral rules and the rule of law.

“We have gathered today to march for peace, march for freedom, march for democracy. It is time that we say no to violence. It is time that we say no to oppression. It is time for us to take back peace, freedom in our state, Ebonyi State,” he said.

The National President of Anyigaemeya Youth Assembly, Mr. Nnanna Nwangene, also condemned political intimidation and thuggery, declaring his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and the governorship ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Odii, in 2027.

Nwangene said the march was to demonstrate that Ebonyi belonged to all political parties and that citizens had the constitutional right to freely express their political preferences.

He said: “We have gathered to tell the whole world and the Ebonyians that Ebonyi belongs to all of us. Ebonyi is not a one-party state. Ebonyi belongs to all political parties.

“We want a freedom where all political parties will be allowed to participate in a peaceful campaign without being attacked. We want every Ebonyian to understand that we are marching for peace.”

He called on opposition parties to be allowed to exercise their political rights without harassment, adding that political differences should not lead to violence.

Another youth leader, Prince Igwe Udemanta, warned against a recurrence of election-related violence in the state, recalling the loss of lives during previous election cycles, particularly in 2003 and 2007.

He said Ebonyi should not become a state associated with bloodshed, stressing that political disagreements must not degenerate into violence.

Udemanta urged supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), APGA and other political parties to conduct their activities peacefully.

He said the people should be allowed to decide who governs them through the ballot rather than intimidation or violence.

He added that political violence could affect anyone, warning that no individual or political group had a monopoly of it.

Also speaking, a media aide to the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Jerry Uhuo, said the march was intended to remind political actors of the need to preserve the peace and development for which Ebonyi State was created.

Uhuo recalled that the state’s creation followed years of agitation and sacrifices, arguing that the gains should not be undermined by election-related violence.

He said every citizen had the right to determine who became governor, senator or occupied other elective positions, insisting that no individual should be prevented from exercising that right through intimidation.

Referring to previous election-related killings, he questioned the justification for shedding blood in the pursuit of political power.

“Do you seek for power with people’s blood? No! If you kill the people you want to govern, who are you going to govern?” he asked.

Uhuo further alleged that political interests and influential stakeholders had constrained the administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru, a claim he made while calling for a change in the state’s political leadership.

He said the 2027 elections should be peaceful and urged voters to prioritise competence and capacity when choosing their leaders.

“Election is not war. People should remember that there is life after politics,” he said.

Other speakers, including Mark Onuh, also condemned alleged attacks on opposition political parties and called for an atmosphere that would allow all political actors to campaign freely.

The participants urged security agencies and relevant authorities to protect citizens and ensure that the 2027 electoral process was peaceful and inclusive.