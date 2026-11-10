2027: Duke seeks opposition unity as PRP unveils manifesto

Donald Duke

Presidential candidate of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Mr Donald Duke, on Tuesday in Abuja unveiled his ‘A Compact for Nigeria’s Renewal’ manifesto.

Duke, at the occasion, urged opposition parties to bridge their differences, not for personal ambition, but to safeguard the nation’s democratic foundations.

He warned that repeating what he called the miscalculations of the 2023 elections in 2027 would bring ‘lasting shame’.

“We erred in 2023, and we are repeating the same in 2027. It is said, Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. The shame will certainly be on us,” he remarked.

Duke called for an unconventional tactical thinking among opposition forces to counter what he termed an ‘unguarded political establishment’.

“David did not defeat Goliath in a wrestling bout, but by strategy and unconventional means,” he stated.

While building on the party’s strategic outlook, PRP National Chairman, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the occasion served as a vital vehicle to transition the party from mere aspirations to governing reality.

Baba-Ahmed praised the party’s presidential candidate and his running mate, Malam Sule Mohammed, alongside more than 500 other candidates.

He described them as models of integrity, competence and courage designed to lead the nation out of its current economic and security quagmire.

The national chairman acknowledged the immense challenges that plagued the party, including competing against incumbent politicians who relied on state power and immense financial resources.

“We will find resistance from politicians who bribe our people for our future, while we ask for trust and the courage to choose quality and integrity,” he said.

He also urged supporters to reject vote-buying, declaring, “Nigeria and Nigerians are not for sale.

Baba-Ahmed outlined the party’s commitment to historic reforms, including what he termed a groundbreaking initiative that required all candidates to sign a binding compact with their constituents.

“This agreement commits aspirants to unprecedented accountability, service and adherence to the foundational values of the 70-year-old progressive movement,” he said.

While emphasising the party’s active role in the emerging Coalition for Democracy, Baba-Ahmed urged candidates to reject ‘politics as usual’ and campaign with sincerity, respect and an unwavering dedication to national redemption.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Duke, in an interview with newsmen shortly after the programme, also spoke on the state of the judiciary and the viability of an opposition coalition.

According to him, a judge’s ruling is a reflection of their personal integrity and a test for the survival of democracy.

“If you go to a match and you have a biased referee, then the integrity of the entire game is compromised,” the former Cross River governor stated.

He, however, expressed hope that the newly-appointed jurists would act without fear or favour, reminding them that their decisions would shape the nation’s future.

Duke also clarified that forming an alliance involved far more than simply selecting a presidential candidate.

He stressed that the coalition must first establish a shared vision for the direction of the country to avoid repeating cycles of poor governance.

While emphasising his commitment to democratic principles within any alliance, Duke noted, “You can’t call for a democrat and you’re not submitting to the rules and to the regulations of democracy.”

He added that if the group reached a consensus on the best candidate to lead, he would gladly support them.

“At the end of the day, I’m a sportsman about it,” the former governor said.

Duke decried what he called severe systemic obstacles placed on the path of opposition parties trying to campaign, citing exorbitant advertising hurdles and, sometimes, restricted access to public venues. (NAN)