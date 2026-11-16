2027: Don’t trade children’s future for money, Lamido tells Jigawa women

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State, Mustapha Sule Lamido, has urged women to reject monetary inducements from politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning against sacrificing their children’s future for temporary financial gains.

Lamido made the appeal while addressing PDP stakeholders during meetings in Gumel and Hadejia, where he urged women to consider the long-term implications of their electoral choices.

He cautioned against accepting money and other material gifts from politicians at the expense of the future of their children, urging voters to critically assess the performance of the incumbent administration before deciding which party to support.

The PDP candidate said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government should be judged by its record in office rather than campaign promises, propaganda or alleged attempts to influence voters through the distribution of money and other items.

Lamido maintained that the PDP had a record of achievements from its previous administrations to present to the electorate, insisting that the party was better positioned to offer the state an alternative direction.

He urged voters to evaluate whether the APC-led administration had met their expectations, adding that those dissatisfied with its performance should consider the PDP as an alternative in 2027.

He stressed that the future of Jigawa State and the well-being of the next generation should take precedence over temporary political benefits.