2027: Don’t surrender your votes, Anglican Primate tells Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Henry Ndukuba, has urged Nigerians not to surrender their votes ahead of the 2027 general elections, dismissing suggestions that the outcome has already been predetermined.

Ndukuba urged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), verify their polling units and turn out to vote, warning that staying away from the polls would amount to surrendering their power to determine who governs the country.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the 2026 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON) in Abuja, the Anglican Primate said Nigerians must resist electoral apathy, particularly at a time when economic hardship and dissatisfaction with governance could discourage citizens from participating in the democratic process.

“Indeed, some may even tell you that the election has already been decided. That is a lie. Nobody has decided anything.

“We, as citizens, have a civic responsibility to play our part,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain at their polling units and monitor the electoral process until results were declared, warning that some politicians might resort to desperate measures as the elections approached.

“We know that some politicians may become desperate, but the power to determine who leads us rests with the citizens,” Ndukuba said.

The Primate said the ballot offered Nigerians an opportunity to demand the change they desired, cautioning against allowing disappointment with the state of the country to translate into political withdrawal.

“If you are dissatisfied with what has been happening in the country, this is an opportunity to use your vote to bring about the change you desire.

“The change we seek may not happen overnight, but achieving it requires the participation of every one of us,” he said.

Beyond the electoral concerns, Ndukuba urged Nigerians, irrespective of religious or social backgrounds, not to lose hope despite the country’s economic difficulties and other challenges.

“Times are hard, and challenges abound, but we want to encourage Nigerians not to give up. Continue to press forward, stand strong, hold on to God’s promises and pray that He will show us mercy and come to our aid,” he said.

He said the message of this year’s DIVCCON theme, ‘Pressing On’, drawn from Philippians 3:12-14, was particularly relevant to Nigerians facing physical, spiritual and emotional difficulties.

According to him, the annual gathering, which brings together bishops, clergy and lay members of the Church, was designed to provide spiritual renewal and encouragement to help participants overcome discouragement and remain steadfast.

The Primate also expressed concern over the hardship facing Nigerian households, challenging political leaders to ensure that the country’s abundant resources translated into better living conditions for citizens.

“There is no reason any family in Nigeria should go to bed hungry. We have enough resources to go round,” he lamented.

Ndukuba called for leadership that was sensitive to the aspirations and needs of Nigerians, insisting that the country’s resources must be deployed for the benefit of its people.

“We trust God to help us and give our nation leadership that is sensitive to the aspirations, needs and challenges of the people.

“Nigeria is richly blessed, and we insist that our leaders must utilise the country’s resources for the benefit of its citizens,” he said.

The 16th edition of DIVCCON is currently holding at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, until November 13, 2026.