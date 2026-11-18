File: Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

By Luminous Jannamike & Chidinma Chukwu

ABUJA — Former President Goodluck Jonathan has warned political leaders against allowing their quest for power to tear apart Nigeria’s unity, cautioning that political intolerance, ethnic rivalry and electoral violence could plunge the country into crisis, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He expressed concern over the growing resort to political thuggery and the use of young people as instruments of violence.

He also insisted that political competition must not become a threat to national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

Jonathan spoke at the third edition of the Peace and Security Conference, organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja, with theme, ‘’Safeguarding Peace and Strengthening Social Cohesion in a Competitive Political Environment.’’

He warned: “We must never allow political ambition to undermine the bonds that hold us together as one nation and in our states.’’

The former President also raised concerns over controversies surrounding judicial pronouncements, particularly conflicting decisions by courts of coordinate jurisdiction, and warned that they could erode public confidence in the judiciary and encourage citizens to resort to self-help.

“When citizens begin to lose faith in the courts and resort to self-help, the consequences can be disastrous. The descent from a loss of confidence in institutions to anarchy is a danger we must collectively prevent,” he said.

He urged political actors to respect opposing views and recognise the legitimate right of others to contest for political power, while calling on Nigerians to prioritise competence, national interest and service over prejudice and personal ambition when choosing their leaders.

In his remarks, chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, threatened legal action against political parties, candidates and their supporters who engaged in violence, intimidation and inflammatory campaigns ahead of the elections.

Represented by National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, the INEC chair said competitive politics naturally involved vigorous debate, sharp differences and passionate mobilisation, but warned that these must not degenerate into violence or lawlessness.

He also cautioned against harassment, intimidation and physical attacks on INEC officials and ad hoc election workers, insisting that offenders would face legal consequences.

He said: “I must sound a stern warning against any form of harassment, intimidation, or physical attack directed at the leadership, staff, or ad hoc workers of INEC by supporters of any political party—whether within Nigeria or abroad.

“Election officials are public servants discharging a sacred constitutional duty; assaulting or threatening them is an assault on the Nigerian state and will be met with decisive legal consequences.”

Amupitan identified misinformation, disinformation, artificial intelligence-generated content, deepfake videos and cloned voices as emerging threats to peaceful elections, warning that fabricated information could trigger unrest within minutes.

He disclosed that INEC had established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Division within its ICT department to monitor digital threats and verify online information.

The INEC chairman reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to institutional neutrality and peaceful, credible and inclusive elections, with the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, and the governorship and state assembly elections for February 6, 2027.

In his keynote address, former President of ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, warned that political competition in Africa must not degenerate into ethnic, religious and regional divisions, arguing that democracy should remain a contest of ideas and development programmes rather than identities.

“Competition is the lifeblood of democracy. It is the mechanism through which citizens express preferences, debate ideas and hold leaders accountable. We must never confuse political competition with political conflict,” Touray said.

He drew a distinction between disagreeing with an opponent’s policies and denying that person the right to govern because of their ethnic, religious or regional background.

“There is a profound difference between saying, ‘I disagree with your policies,’ and saying, ‘Because you belong to a different ethnic, religious or regional community, you do not have the right to govern me.’ The first is democracy. The second is exclusion masquerading as democracy,” he said.

In a goodwill message, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, retd, urged political leaders to demonstrate restraint, maturity and statesmanship, and warned against hate speech, misinformation and inflammatory narratives capable of exploiting Nigeria’s ethnic, religious and political differences.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication, Mercy Ndi Bala, the minister said national security was beyond military deployment and equipment.

He stressed that public trust, social cohesion and cooperation between communities and security agencies were equally vital to maintaining stability.

He called for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to security, involving government institutions, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, the media and young people.

Earlier in her welcome address, Executive Director of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Ms. Ann Iyonu, raised concerns over declining public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process, citing a 2026 Afrobarometer survey released on November 11, which showed that fewer than four in 10 Nigerians believed the 2027 elections would be free and fair.

She warned that the credibility of the elections would have implications beyond Nigeria, given the country’s economic influence and strategic importance to regional security.