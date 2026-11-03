2027: DLA suspends Adebisi’s presidential campaign, refers him to EFCC, police

…distances itself from candidate, warns members against promoting his candidature

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) has suspended all presidential campaign activities by its 2027 candidate, Moses Adebisi, pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings against him and ongoing criminal investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the police.

The party said it had withdrawn institutional backing from Adebisi’s campaign over concerns arising from a personal financial undertaking allegedly made before his emergence as its presidential candidate, including a dud cheque, while reserving the right to take further political decisions on its participation in the presidential election.

The position was contained in a statement by the party’s National Chairman and Leader, Barr. Samuel Memeh, who said the DLA had initiated disciplinary proceedings against Adebisi and referred the matter to the EFCC and the Inspector-General of Police for independent investigation.

According to the statement, the party’s National Disciplinary Committee invited Adebisi to appear before it on August 30, 2026, following a letter dated August 29.

“Following that proceeding, the Committee issued a directive suspending all presidential campaign activities and public appearances relating to his candidature pending further resolution,” Memeh said.

The party said it would not assume responsibility for personal financial undertakings or transactions entered into by any individual without its authorisation, stressing that Adebisi remained personally responsible for his commitments.

It also distanced itself from his personal activities and political engagements that were not expressly authorised by the party, warning the public against treating his representations as official DLA commitments.

The party reaffirmed that all presidential campaign activities and public projection relating to Adebisi’s candidature remained suspended until further notice.

It said further decisions would be taken after the disciplinary committee submitted its recommendations, adding that it reserved the right to determine its political participation in the 2027 presidential election.

The DLA also directed its candidates and campaign organisations to stop promoting Adebisi as its presidential candidate while the suspension remained in force.

“All campaigns and public political activities undertaken by our candidates shall be regulated, coordinated, and supervised by the National Campaign Council, under the authority of the National Working Committee and the National Leadership,” Memeh said.

The party warned that candidates who displayed Adebisi’s photographs in campaign posters, flyers, banners, billboards or digital materials in ways suggesting official endorsement could face disciplinary action.

It, however, urged Nigerians to support its candidates contesting governorship, National Assembly, state Houses of Assembly and other elective positions in the 2027 elections.

The DLA said its candidates were selected through established party processes, with emphasis on character, competence, leadership capacity and commitment to public service.

It said they would prioritise security, education, healthcare, agriculture, technological advancement, employment creation and institutional accountability.

On the state of the nation, the party called on President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government to account transparently for public revenue and expenditure, insisting that Nigerians deserved to know how government policies were affecting their welfare.

It also urged the government to recruit more security personnel, rebuild damaged security formations and establish additional security units in vulnerable communities, particularly rural and farming settlements.

“Security must reach every community. Farmers must be able to access their farmlands safely, businesses must operate without fear, and citizens must be protected wherever they live,” the party said.

The DLA also criticised state governors for what it described as insufficient innovation and strategic leadership in addressing the challenges confronting their people, urging them to deliver measurable results in security, agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic development.

The party called for a shift from excessive consumption and import dependence towards production, manufacturing, science, technology, agriculture and renewable energy, saying Nigeria needed leadership founded on integrity, competence, innovation and accountability.

The DLA urged its members to remain united and disciplined, insisting that no individual was greater than the institution.

With its disciplinary process still pending, the party said it would communicate further decisions after considering the committee’s recommendations, leaving open the possibility of fresh political and constitutional action over its presidential candidature.

ABUJA – The Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) has suspended all presidential campaign activities by its 2027 candidate, Moses Adebisi, pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings against him and ongoing criminal investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the police.

The party said it had withdrawn institutional backing from Adebisi’s campaign over concerns arising from a personal financial undertaking allegedly made before his emergence as its presidential candidate, including a dud cheque, while reserving the right to take further political decisions on its participation in the presidential election.

The position was contained in a statement by the party’s National Chairman and Leader, Barr. Samuel Memeh, who said the DLA had initiated disciplinary proceedings against Adebisi and referred the matter to the EFCC and the Inspector-General of Police for independent investigation.

According to the statement, the party’s National Disciplinary Committee invited Adebisi to appear before it on August 30, 2026, following a letter dated August 29.

“Following that proceeding, the Committee issued a directive suspending all presidential campaign activities and public appearances relating to his candidature pending further resolution,” Memeh said.

The party said it would not assume responsibility for personal financial undertakings or transactions entered into by any individual without its authorisation, stressing that Adebisi remained personally responsible for his commitments.

It also distanced itself from his personal activities and political engagements that were not expressly authorised by the party, warning the public against treating his representations as official DLA commitments.

The party reaffirmed that all presidential campaign activities and public projection relating to Adebisi’s candidature remained suspended until further notice.

It said further decisions would be taken after the disciplinary committee submitted its recommendations, adding that it reserved the right to determine its political participation in the 2027 presidential election.

The DLA also directed its candidates and campaign organisations to stop promoting Adebisi as its presidential candidate while the suspension remained in force.

“All campaigns and public political activities undertaken by our candidates shall be regulated, coordinated, and supervised by the National Campaign Council, under the authority of the National Working Committee and the National Leadership,” Memeh said.

The party warned that candidates who displayed Adebisi’s photographs in campaign posters, flyers, banners, billboards or digital materials in ways suggesting official endorsement could face disciplinary action.

It, however, urged Nigerians to support its candidates contesting governorship, National Assembly, state Houses of Assembly and other elective positions in the 2027 elections.

The DLA said its candidates were selected through established party processes, with emphasis on character, competence, leadership capacity and commitment to public service.

It said they would prioritise security, education, healthcare, agriculture, technological advancement, employment creation and institutional accountability.

On the state of the nation, the party called on President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government to account transparently for public revenue and expenditure, insisting that Nigerians deserved to know how government policies were affecting their welfare.

It also urged the government to recruit more security personnel, rebuild damaged security formations and establish additional security units in vulnerable communities, particularly rural and farming settlements.

“Security must reach every community. Farmers must be able to access their farmlands safely, businesses must operate without fear, and citizens must be protected wherever they live,” the party said.

The DLA also criticised state governors for what it described as insufficient innovation and strategic leadership in addressing the challenges confronting their people, urging them to deliver measurable results in security, agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic development.

The party called for a shift from excessive consumption and import dependence towards production, manufacturing, science, technology, agriculture and renewable energy, saying Nigeria needed leadership founded on integrity, competence, innovation and accountability.

The DLA urged its members to remain united and disciplined, insisting that no individual was greater than the institution.

With its disciplinary process still pending, the party said it would communicate further decisions after considering the committee’s recommendations, leaving open the possibility of fresh political and constitutional action over its presidential candidature.