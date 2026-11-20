The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the removal of Tukur Ribadu as the 2027 Adamawa governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, in a judgment, held that Mr Omar Suleiman, who won the majority of the valid votes cast in the primary election of the party, was unlawfully substituted by Ribadu.

Justice Egwuatu ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately restore Suleiman as the rightful candidate of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman, a cousin of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, was said to have initially emerged as the ADC’s candidate in the Adamawa primary.

However, he was later replaced by Ribadu.

Dissatisfied, Suleiman filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/C’S/1751/2026 before Justice Egwuatu to challenge his unlawful substitution.

He prayed the court to order the ADC to forward his name to the electoral umpire as a valid candidate of the party.

He also prayed the court to compel INEC to publish his name as the candidate of the party.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Egwuatu held that Suleiman could only be replaced as a candidate if he had formally and voluntarily withdrawn from the race or died.

He ruled that since Suleiman had neither withdrawn nor died, his replacement was illegal, null and void.

The judge consequently ordered INEC to immediately restore his name as the ADC governorship candidate for Adamawa State in the forthcoming governorship poll. (NAN)