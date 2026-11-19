…Tells Kebbi voters allow me complete 8 years

..North firmly represented in decision-making — Shettima

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Kebbi State voters to give him a second term to complete his eight-year tenure, promising that it would be their turn to produce the president thereafter.



“This time, I am before you to seek your support for the second time to complete what I have started. It will be your turn next time,” Tinubu told supporters at the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign rally at Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, yesterday.



The President said he returned to the state to thank the people for supporting him and other APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

“You voted for me, you voted for Kaura Gwandu, you voted for our senators. Now I have come back to say thank you. May God bless you and answer your prayers,” he said.



Seeking assurances of their support in 2027, Tinubu asked the crowd whether they had their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, and were ready to vote.



“Are you ready to vote? Do you have your PVC? Raise your hand if you have your PVC. Are you going to come out and vote? Thank you very much. I can go home comfortably and sleep. I know you will come out to vote from top to bottom,” he said.

Tinubu also announced approval of a long-awaited inland dry port for the state.



“I understand your request on the inland dry port. That is a given. Kebbi needs it and it is approved,” he declared.

He said requests by Governor Nasir Idris, including road projects and the reconstruction of a road damaged by flooding, were receiving attention.



“All the requests of the governor are before me here. I have listed them carefully. We are working together,” he added.



North at decision-making table



Vice President Kashim Shettima, in his remarks, said the North was adequately represented in the Tinubu administration, citing key appointments in the security and defence architecture.



He named the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.



“The North sits comfortably at the table where decisions are made,” Shettima declared, adding that “a vote for His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and for me as your Vice President is a vote for the preservation of the North.”



He recalled Tinubu’s support for the North during the APC presidential primary, saying the President stood by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s preferred candidate.



“He stood by the man who told delegates that he would never buy their votes with dollars. He made sure that the favourite of the North, the late General Muhammadu Buhari, became our party’s choice,” he said.



Shettima said the North rewarded Tinubu in 2023 with 60.2 per cent of its votes and expressed confidence that the region would repeat the gesture in the 2027 election.



On security, he said Tinubu had approved an increase of up to 80 per cent in the salaries of armed forces personnel. He also disclosed that the President had assigned him to chair a committee for the procurement of N200 billion worth of fertiliser for distribution to farmers during the dry season.



Listing federal projects in Kebbi, Shettima cited the Sokoto-Badagry highway, with 258 kilometres passing through the state, describing it as the longest stretch in any state. Others include a 3.5-megawatt solar project in Ambursa and the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, to a teaching hospital.



He said the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Ambursa, had been commissioned, while Kebbi State University, Aliero, received N693 million in student loan funding through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND.



Shettima urged residents to vote for Tinubu on January 16 and return Governor Idris for a second term on February 6.

APC leaders rally support

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning and former Kebbi governor, Atiku Bagudu, said the APC was entering the 2027 election with greater unity than in 2023.

“We are a more united Kebbi State here today, and we are facing the 2027 election more united than we did in 2023 under the able leadership of our governor,” he said.

Bagudu credited Tinubu with bringing party leaders together, saying the President encouraged them to work together because the coming political task required “more hands rather than less”.

The Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, urged opposition parties to learn from the large turnout, claiming that no previous administration had invested as much in Kebbi and the North as the Tinubu government.

APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, said Tinubu deserved another term to consolidate his development projects across the country. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, also canvassed support for Tinubu and Idris.

Former Governor Adamu Aliero praised Tinubu for approving the deployment of an armoured brigade to strengthen security in the state. Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and former Kebbi governor, Usman Saidu Dakingari, also urged support for the President.

Tinubu arrived at about 1.35pm, accompanied by Shettima, Yilwatda, Yari and serving and former governors. Thousands of supporters from the state’s 21 local government areas attended the rally, where northern pro-Tinubu singer, Adamu Dauda Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, entertained the crowd.

The rally followed an empowerment programme organised at the instance of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which benefited at least 2,000 women in the state.