2027: Collect campaign money, but vote your conscience, Makinde tells Nigerians

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Governor Seyi Makinde, has urged Nigerians to collect money offered to them by politicians during campaigns but vote according to their conscience.

Makinde gave the advice during his presidential campaign flag-off in Bauchi, where he addressed supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He urged voters not to allow financial inducements to influence their electoral choices, insisting that accepting money from politicians should not translate into voting against their conscience.

“When they bring money, it’s your money. Collect it, spend it, but vote your heart, and I know your heart is with us and with APM,” he told the gathering.

The APM presidential candidate also called on Nigerians to support what he described as a national reset, arguing that economic hardship, insecurity and lack of inclusiveness in governance had made fundamental changes necessary.

He questioned whether hunger among Nigerians should not prompt an economic reset, just as insecurity required a review of the country’s security architecture.

Makinde further argued that the exclusion of many Nigerians from governance demanded a reset of the country’s socio-political environment.

He said Nigerians dissatisfied with the state of affairs should embrace the proposed national reset, adding that the country needed a government capable of addressing public concerns with sincerity and transparency.

He also appreciated Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, whom he described as his national leader, the APM national chairman, and his wife for their support and encouragement.