police badge

…Urges political leaders to promote peaceful campaigns ahead of elections

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Coalition Against Electoral Violence in Nigeria (CAEVN) has given presidential candidates a 48-hour ultimatum to publicly caution their supporters against political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The coalition warned that failure to address rising tensions at political gatherings could undermine public safety and threaten the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the coalition’s spokesperson, Dr Opialu Fabian Opialu, expressed concern over reports of confrontations at political events, the use of dangerous weapons and disruptions of campaign activities in parts of the country.

He said Nigeria must avoid a return to the violence associated with previous election seasons, urging political leaders to take responsibility for the conduct of their supporters.

“Nigeria is sliding back into the familiar pattern of election-season bloodshed, and the warning signs can no longer be ignored.

“If nothing is done, we may not be alive to witness another general elections,” Opialu warned.

The coalition referred to a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Oregun, Lagos, as one of the recent political gatherings at which violence was reportedly recorded.

According to Opialu, the incident allegedly involved the use of cutlasses, cudgels and stones, with reports of injuries and damage to vehicles.

The coalition also expressed concern over reported tensions surrounding political activities in Asaba, Calabar, Enugu, Ebonyi, Warri and Benue.

It called on political parties and their candidates to ensure that their supporters conduct themselves peacefully and respect the rights of other political groups.

CAEVN stressed that its concerns extended across party lines, noting that reports of attacks, disruptions of political activities and destruction of campaign materials should be investigated by the appropriate authorities.

The group also expressed concern over reported disagreements between rival factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State over candidates and party structures.

It identified Delta, Cross River, Ekiti, Kebbi, Enugu, Ebonyi and Oyo as states where reported political confrontations, disruptions of meetings and other security concerns required attention.

The coalition called on the Inspector-General of Police and state commissioners of police to investigate reported incidents of political violence and ensure that anyone found culpable was dealt with in accordance with the law, irrespective of political affiliation.

It also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to take appropriate measures to prevent violence and safeguard the electoral process.

Specifically, the coalition demanded that presidential candidates of the NDC, All Progressives Congress (APC), PDP, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and African Action Congress (AAC) publicly instruct their supporters to shun political violence within 48 hours.

“All presidential candidates, especially those of the NDC, APC, PDP, ADC and AAC, must publicly instruct their supporters to stop all forms of thuggery within 48 hours,” it said.

CAEVN further appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders and community elders to use their influence to promote peaceful coexistence and discourage young people from being drawn into political confrontations.

“Traditional rulers, religious leaders and community elders must stop looking the other way. Your sons are the ones being used as foot soldiers. Speak up now,” the coalition said.

The group reiterated the need for political parties, candidates and their supporters to embrace peaceful engagement and respect democratic principles as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.