2027: City Boy Movement targets 500,000 Enugu students for Tinubu

By Chinedu Adonu

The City Boy Movement has launched a membership registration drive across tertiary institutions in Enugu State, targeting 500,000 students as part of its mobilisation efforts for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The South-East Zonal Coordinator of the movement’s Membership Registration and Data Management, Dr. Onyeka Nwafor, disclosed this during a membership registration exercise in Enugu.

Nwafor said the movement had partnered with the Council of Students’ Union Government Presidents in Enugu State (COSPEN) to expand its membership base and mobilise students across campuses in support of Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

He said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the movement’s presence in the South-East and demonstrating student support for the President’s administration.

Also speaking, the COSPEN Chairman and President of the Students’ Union Government of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, Comrade Emmanuel Nwankwo, said student leaders had endorsed Tinubu’s re-election bid, citing the impact of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Nwankwo pledged that the council would mobilise more than 500,000 students for the registration exercise.

He spoke during a meeting with Nwafor at Tiger Bar, Enugu, where both parties discussed strategies for expanding membership registration and improving coordination across campuses.

“Many of our peers would have dropped out of school because of financial constraints, but NELFUND has eased the burden on parents and helped students remain in school. For this, we believe Mr President deserves a second term,” he said.

Describing COSPEN as the gatekeepers of tertiary institutions in the state, Nwankwo said the student loan scheme had helped address some of the financial difficulties confronting students.

Nwafor, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, said the movement was determined to expand its presence across tertiary institutions in the South-East.

“We have resolved to scale up registration across campuses in Enugu. The registration exercise will demonstrate the level of student support for President Tinubu’s administration, particularly the impact of the student loan initiative,” he said.

He added that COSPEN would coordinate the mobilisation exercise through student union presidents across the various institutions.