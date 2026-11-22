— Gov. Zulum to address participants as Betara bankrolls rally

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA — The Borno State chapter of the City Boy Movement is set to stage a 100,000-man solidarity walk in Maiduguri tomorrow in support of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Alhaji Mustapha Gubio, and other All Progressives Congress candidates, as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

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‎This comes as Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, is expected to address participants at the event.

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‎Meanwhile, the Patron of the Movement in Borno State and member representing Biu, Bayo, Shani, and Kwaya-Kusar Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Muktar Betara, has offered to sponsor the event.

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‎The State Director of the CBM, Comrade Mahmud Muhammad, who disclosed this at a press conference in Maiduguri, explained that the event was organised to reaffirm support for President Tinubu and demonstrate commitment to his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

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‎According to Muhammad: “The walk will commence at 3:00 p.m. from Dandal3 Roundabout, proceed through Shehu Laminu Way and Post Office Flyover, and culminate at Government House Roundabout, where His Excellency, Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, is expected to address participants.

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‎“The event is organised to reaffirm our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), while demonstrating our commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

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‎He stated that the City Boy Movement, a pressure group that emerged from the 2023 Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign, has grown into a powerful grassroots mobilisation platform connecting political leadership with ordinary Nigerians.

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‎“Our approach takes political engagement beyond conventional party structures into markets, motor parks, campuses, workshops, farms, cooperatives, and communities.

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‎”We bring together youths, women, traders, artisans, farmers, students, and other groups to promote political participation and awareness of government policies,” he said.

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‎Muhammad, who is also the Personal Assistant to the President on Domestic and North East Affairs, Office of the Vice President, stressed that, in Borno State, activities are coordinated across the 27 local government areas, with a commitment to peaceful mobilisation, community engagement, and sustained grassroots participation.

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‎He said, “We recognise the importance of our cultural heritage and local institutions. Our engagement with groups such as the Kanem Horse Riders reflects our determination to promote the identity, history, and pride of the Kanem-Bornu civilisation within our broader national political engagement.

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‎“For us, mobilisation must go beyond election periods. It must involve sustained engagement, civic education, skills development, humanitarian support, and constructive dialogue with communities.”

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‎The presidential aide explained that support for President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima is driven by the belief that Nigeria needs bold reforms to tackle longstanding economic challenges.

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‎His words: “The removal of the petrol subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market were difficult decisions with significant consequences for households and businesses.

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‎However, these reforms have also created opportunities for improved public revenue and stronger fiscal capacity across the three tiers of government.”

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‎Specifically, the Director appreciated the Patron of the Movement in Borno, Hon. Betara, noting that the federal lawmaker had “been a pillar of strategic guidance and support to the City Boy Movement in Borno State.

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‎“His confidence in the capacity of our youths and his commitment to grassroots mobilisation have contributed significantly to the growth of the Movement. We particularly acknowledge his generous support as the chief financier towards the organisation of this 100,000-man Solidarity City Walk.

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‎”We remain grateful for his leadership, encouragement, and commitment,” he added.

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‎The presidential aide also applauded the Patron of the Movement, Seyi Tinubu; Co-Patron, Shettima Kashim Shettima; the Director-General; and all “members of the CBM at all levels for their continued support for the Movement to grow from strength to strength.”

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‎Muhammad said the contributions of Governor Zulum, the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Mustapha Gubio, party leaders, stakeholders, and all other members have continued to strengthen the CBM’s activities.

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‎He urged all members of the City Boy Movement across the 27 local government areas of Borno State, APC members, youth organisations, women’s groups, community associations, and supporters of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima to turn out in large numbers on Tuesday for the City Walk.

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‎“We encourage all participants to arrive early, follow the designated route, and cooperate with event officials and relevant authorities to ensure a peaceful and orderly exercise. We also invite the media to give the event the necessary coverage and communicate its significance to the wider public.

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‎“The November 24 Solidarity City Walk is an opportunity to demonstrate our grassroots strength, reaffirm our political commitment, and strengthen our collective resolve ahead of the 2027 general elections,” Muhammad added.