2027: CAN seeks reinstatement of removed Kaduna monarchs

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has appealed to Governor Uba Sani to reinstate traditional rulers removed during the administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The association said the move would promote reconciliation, address grievances in affected communities and strengthen political support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The appeal was made when former senator and APC Kaduna Central senatorial candidate, Shehu Sani, met with 48 zonal leaders of CAN in Sabo Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area, to seek their prayers and support ahead of the elections.

The CAN chairman in Chikun urged Sani to use his relationship with Governor Uba Sani to facilitate the reinstatement of the affected traditional rulers, expressing optimism that the move would attract considerable political support for the APC-led administration.

The association also appealed to the governor to upgrade the Sa Gbagyi traditional stool to first-class status, arguing that Chikun, which hosts part of the Kaduna metropolis, deserved greater recognition for its traditional institution.

The CAN leadership further called for increased political representation for Chikun indigenes, lamenting that the local government had no commissioner in the Kaduna State cabinet.

Describing Sani’s visit as significant, the chairman said the former senator was the first politician to approach the Christian community for such an engagement.

He said the meeting provided an opportunity for the association to present its concerns and expectations.

The chairman also cautioned against portraying the APC as a party belonging to a particular religious group, insisting that it should accommodate Nigerians irrespective of their faith.

“The APC is for everybody. It should not be seen as a party belonging to one religion,” he said.

Responding, Sani urged pastors and Christian leaders to rise above religious and ethnic sentiments in making political choices, saying Nigeria needed leaders capable of building bridges across religious and ethnic divides.

He warned against selective condemnation of killings and insecurity, insisting that the lives of Nigerians should matter irrespective of their religious or ethnic backgrounds.

The former senator said the condemnation of violence should not depend on the identities of victims, stressing that every Nigerian deserved protection.

He also challenged political and religious leaders to apply the same standards of accountability to successive administrations rather than remain silent over security challenges under governments they supported.

Sani further argued that opposition to President Bola Tinubu’s administration should be based on an objective assessment of government policies and performance rather than ethnic or religious considerations.

He challenged opposition politicians to present their records in public office and explain their contributions to improving the lives of Nigerians instead of concentrating solely on criticising the current administration.

The APC senatorial candidate also encouraged pastors and Christian leaders to participate actively in politics, saying they should not completely abandon the political space to politicians.

He said his visit was aimed at strengthening relationships across religious communities, seeking prayers and building support ahead of the 2027 Kaduna Central Senatorial District election.

The meeting ended with a special prayer led by Bishop Joe Yari.