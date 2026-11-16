2027: Bayelsa West APC leaders unite, back Tinubu

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Political leaders and key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas of Bayelsa West Senatorial District have resolved to set aside internal differences and work together to secure victory for President Bola Tinubu and other party candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The resolution was reached at an expanded stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr Peter Akpe, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

The meeting, attended by party leaders and members across the senatorial district, ended with a unanimous commitment to abandon internal acrimony and present a united front in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the gathering, Akpe urged APC members to put aside grievances arising from the emergence of party candidates and concentrate on strengthening the party ahead of the elections.

He warned that opposition parties were strategising to secure simple majorities across states and urged APC members to remain vigilant and committed to the party’s electoral objectives.

“No political parties should be allowed to score 25 per cent,” the deputy governor declared.

Also speaking, Lokpobiri urged APC members in Bayelsa West to mobilise massive support for Tinubu and other party candidates, recalling that Sagbama had historically delivered substantial votes during the days of the old Rivers State.

He challenged the people of the senatorial district to replicate that voting pattern in 2027 by turning out massively for the APC.

The minister also called for unity among party members, warning against alleged double allegiance and political disloyalty.

“If you are in APC by the day and be in the NDC at night, you will be caught in the middle. No one will trust you,” he warned.

Lokpobiri expressed confidence in the APC’s electoral prospects, arguing that the party was more actively engaged in political campaigns than its opponents.

“If you are a good observer, you will know that APC will win. The only party campaigning is the APC. The opposition are holding town hall meetings. The issue of the APC winning is not in doubt,” he said.

The minister also revisited the power rotation arrangement between Ekeremor and Sagbama in the representation of Bayelsa West Senatorial District, insisting that political agreements should be respected.

He recalled that in 2015, he declined to seek a third term in the Senate in deference to the rotation arrangement.

“Due to the issue of power rotation, I did not bother to seek a third term in the Senate,” he said, recalling that former Governor Seriake Dickson had appealed to him to step aside in the interest of unity.

Lokpobiri further recalled that the APC did not support Peremobowei Ebebi’s senatorial ambition in the subsequent election because the arrangement between the two local government areas was still in force, but backed him for a second term in 2023.

He accused Ebebi of reneging on the understanding, questioning his credibility over the alleged failure to honour the agreement.

“For him to insist on going for second term, he is a man that lacks credibility. How can he be a man of credibility? He agreed and reneged,” Lokpobiri stated.