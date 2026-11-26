Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has mobilised 3,405 traditional rulers in Kano State to support President Bola Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, himself and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The meeting, held at the Ali Jita Event Centre in Kano, brought together 3,032 ward heads, 347 village heads and 26 representatives and secretaries of district heads.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Barau’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the engagement was part of the senator’s ongoing consultations with stakeholders across Kano North Senatorial District.

The meeting came barely 72 hours after Barau rallied more than 2,000 Islamic clerics from the 13 local government areas of the district to support Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Mudashir said the Deputy Senate President had, in recent months, intensified consultations with critical stakeholders across Kano North, urging them to support the President and all APC candidates.

Barau commended the traditional rulers for their contributions to grassroots development, describing them as important partners in promoting peace, security and the wellbeing of their communities.

He also appreciated their cooperation and prayers, saying traditional institutions remained closest to the people and understood their needs and challenges.

On security, the senator acknowledged the challenges confronting some communities in Kano North but expressed optimism that the situation was improving through the collective efforts of security agencies and other stakeholders.

He said the deployment of an Army battalion to Dambatta Local Government Area, in addition to existing security formations across the district, would strengthen security and protect lives and property.

Highlighting electricity projects across the district, Barau said projects in Bichi, Dawanau Market and Kwanar Kanye in Kabo would cost more than N130 billion.

“These projects may take time, but they will definitely turn around the economic fortunes of our senatorial district. I remember when I was in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003, similar power projects were attracted to Ogun State by the former President. Today, the state has become an industrial hub. We will get there in Kano North too,” he said.

He said the electricity projects, alongside the Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo; Police Training School; Immigration Training School; and Civil Defence Training School, would stimulate economic activities, create jobs and accelerate development.

In the health and education sectors, Barau disclosed plans to upgrade the Bagwai and Kabo hospitals into major referral and teaching hospitals, with the Kabo facility expected to serve as a teaching hospital for the Federal University of Science and Technology.

He also said there were plans to upgrade the Federal College of Education, Bichi, and Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta, into universities, subject to the lifting of the existing embargo on the establishment and conversion of tertiary institutions.

The senator urged the traditional rulers to encourage their subjects to vote for Tinubu, Governor Yusuf, himself and other APC candidates in 2027.

He said Yusuf’s defection to the APC had strengthened cooperation between the Federal and Kano State governments, creating opportunities for the state to attract more federal projects and development interventions.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Village Head of Lakwaya in Gwarzo Local Government Area, Alhaji Idris Ado Lakwaya, said they attended the meeting with the approval of the Kano Emirate Council.

“We have the permission and approval of the Emir to attend this function. We thank the Deputy President of the Senate for his relentless efforts to address the challenges facing us, including insecurity,” he said.

Barau meets Fulani association, persons with disabilities

Meanwhile, Barau also met members of the Kano North Fulani Association and associations of persons with disabilities at the Amani Event Centre in Kano as part of his consultations with stakeholders across the district.

Speaking at the meeting, former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, urged the groups to support Tinubu, Governor Yusuf, Barau and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Gwarzo commended Barau for engaging different groups and stakeholders across the district.

“President Tinubu has already started well, and we are very optimistic that all his initiatives will bring the desired results that will benefit everyone. So, come out en masse and vote for him and all APC candidates from top to bottom,” he said.

He dismissed the promises of opposition parties and urged residents to support the President.

In his remarks, Barau reiterated his appeal for support for APC candidates, urging the groups to mobilise their members and other residents to vote for the party in the 2027 general elections.