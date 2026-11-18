Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Niger State Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has endorsed Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for a second term, citing his administration’s efforts in restoring peace and promoting development across the state.

Aliyu, who is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), gave the endorsement on Wednesday while delivering the keynote address at the Kaduna Summit on Inclusivity, Good Governance and Sustainable Development organised by the foundation.

He said Sani deserved another term to consolidate the gains recorded by his administration, particularly in addressing insecurity and rebuilding harmony in a state previously troubled by ethno-religious crises.

According to him, the improved security situation has enabled farmers to return to their farms, while some schools previously shut down because of insecurity have reopened.

The former governor also commended Sani’s inclusive approach to governance, noting that his engagement with traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths, civil society organisations and non-indigenes had helped strengthen public confidence and rebuild trust between the government and residents.

He observed that Muslims and Christians were increasingly living together peacefully across the state, attributing the development to what he described as Sani’s purposeful leadership and commitment to inclusivity.

Aliyu urged Kaduna residents to support and vote for the governor in the 2027 governorship election, arguing that continuity was necessary to sustain peace, stability and development.

“Let us not gamble with peace. Let us not abandon progress midway,” he said.

Also calling for continuity, the Director-General of SABMF, Engr. Abubakar Gambo Umar, said Kaduna needed leadership that united its diverse population rather than divided it.

In his welcome address, Umar said the state required leadership that judged people by their character, ideas and contributions rather than stereotypes or inherited suspicion.

He expressed satisfaction with what he described as Sani’s efforts in institution-building, expanding opportunities and promoting peace and inclusivity.

Umar noted that Kaduna remained the headquarters of Northern Nigeria, adding that positive developments in the state could have beneficial effects across the region.

He said Sani deserved a second term to consolidate the achievements of his administration.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged stakeholders to ensure that the summit translated commendations into accountability, constructive criticism and practical recommendations for improved governance.

Abbas, who chaired the occasion, was represented by the Deputy Leader of the House, Rep. Ado Doguwa.

He commended the foundation for providing a platform for constructive engagement on security, good governance and sustainable development, describing Kaduna as strategically important to Nigeria’s political, economic and social development.

The Speaker said good governance should be measured by leadership quality, institutional integrity and responsible management of public resources, stressing that transparency, accountability, responsiveness and respect for the rule of law were essential.

He also commended Sani for allowing his administration’s programmes and projects since 2023 to undergo constructive scrutiny, describing such openness as important to democratic accountability and improved service delivery.

Abbas highlighted the governor’s engagement with traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths and civil society organisations, as well as peace-building initiatives, including the establishment of the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Peace and Security Committee.

He said lasting peace required more than security operations, noting that dialogue, trust and reconciliation were equally important.

However, he acknowledged continuing security challenges in parts of Kaduna, particularly recent attacks in Southern Kaduna, and expressed sympathy with families affected by the incidents.

The Speaker identified intelligence sharing, inter-agency cooperation and community engagement as important components of the Kaduna Peace Model.

He also highlighted collaboration with federal security agencies, the establishment of the Kaduna Vigilance Service and the State Security Trust Fund as part of efforts to address insecurity.

On development, Abbas called for sustained investment in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and skills acquisition, urging stronger partnerships among government, the private sector, development institutions and local communities.

He urged participants to approach the summit with openness and objectivity, stressing the need to identify both achievements and areas requiring improvement.

Abbas also reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to responsible legislation and effective oversight to ensure that public resources translated into tangible benefits for citizens.

He called for stronger collaboration among the federal, state and local governments, describing traditional institutions as indispensable partners in promoting social cohesion, resolving disputes and mobilising communities for development.

The summit, held in Kaduna on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, brought together government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, development partners and other stakeholders to discuss inclusivity, good governance and sustainable development.