Gov. Fubara

…Insists Rivers is nobody’s political inheritance, says APC must be punished for emergency rule

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT — A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and close ally of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has dismissed Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s pledge to deliver three million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Eze described the governor’s assurance as an unrealistic political projection, insisting that Rivers State was not the political inheritance of any individual or group.

Fubara had, on November 7, during a Rainbow Coalition/APC presidential rally in Port Harcourt, assured Tinubu that the people of Rivers would deliver at least three million votes for him in the January 2027 presidential election.

Reacting to the pledge in a statement issued in Port Harcourt at the weekend, Eze described it as an “audacious exercise in political delusion, electoral deception and monumental grandstanding”.

He argued that the projection was unattainable and disconnected from the prevailing political realities in the state, alleging that the governor made the promise to massage the President’s ego and create an impression of widespread political acceptance.

The ADC chieftain said Tinubu’s reliance on political assurances from Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, showed a misunderstanding of the political consciousness of Rivers people and their grievances over the political crisis that engulfed the state.

Eze recalled the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, the suspension of the governor, his deputy and members of the State House of Assembly, insisting that the people had neither forgotten nor forgiven the circumstances surrounding the intervention.

He said Rivers people were politically enlightened enough to distinguish genuine leadership from political manoeuvring and would not surrender their electoral choices to intimidation, patronage or political inducements.

“It is rather amusing that President Tinubu appears to have mistaken political silence for political acquiescence and the orchestrated jubilation at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for an irrevocable endorsement of his administration,” he said.

Eze also cautioned against interpreting the crowd at the APC rally as an indication of the President’s electoral strength in the state.

“Let nobody deceive the President with the political theatrics of Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and their respective political establishments.

“The crowd assembled at the stadium, regardless of its numerical appearance, cannot be substituted for the electorate. A rented or politically mobilised crowd, no matter how imposing, does not constitute an electoral mandate,” he said.

He further predicted that Tinubu would struggle to secure 100,000 genuine votes in Rivers in 2027, adding that even such a figure would not necessarily amount to an endorsement of his administration.

The ADC chieftain also accused the President and his political associates of assuming that they could influence the judiciary, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the outcome of the 2027 elections.

He warned that such assumptions could undermine democracy, stressing that the institutions were established by the Constitution and should not serve the interests of any political party or administration.

Eze said the Rivers political crisis had exposed the dangers of political arrogance, executive overreach and the subordination of constitutional democracy to personal political interests.

He added that Nigerians facing economic hardship and what he described as failed governance would use the ballot box to express their dissatisfaction and determine the country’s political future.

The ADC chieftain insisted that Rivers State was not the political property of any individual, warning that neither political alliances nor the influence of power brokers could guarantee electoral support.

He said the 2027 elections would ultimately be determined by voters, not political promises, rallies or claims of control over the electorate.